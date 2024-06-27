Strictly's Helen Skelton oozes glamour in tiny denim shorts and golden heels

With the weather warming up, Helen Skelton was reminiscing about spending time with her friends on a sunny break.

The Countryfile and former Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from a friend showing Helen looking bronzed in mini black denim shorts that emphasised her long legs. She added a gold ribbed V-neck top and metallic platform heels and draped a tassel kimono in the same golden hue over her arms.

© Instagram The mother-of-three looked sun-kissing in her golden outfit

Helen's blonde hair had been swept into a side part and styled into effortless loose curls, while she shielded her eyes from the bright sunshine.

"Miss you girls," the caption read.

Helen's stylish kids

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother to three children whom she shares with her ex Richie Myler

While she doesn't often comment on her own style choices, Helen has revealed her passion for choosing clothes for her children Ernie, eight, Louis, seven, and Elsie, two, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the This Week On The Farm star set up her own children's brand with a friend called Toy Breaker to strike a balance between what kids and their parents want them to wear.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton's wild-haired daughter is her clone in adorable video

"I was telling her how I can never get my kids to wear anything other than a football kit, the idea to do a kids line came to us and we just thought, 'Why not?'" she told Celeb Mix.

Helen rarely comments on her own fashion choices

"We’ve basically designed and made things our kids want to wear. Sometimes what little boys want to wear, and what their Mums want them to wear are two very different things, so we felt like it was really important to create a collection that would strike that balance between meeting both the parents' and child’s needs."

Helen's family change

© Instagram The Countyfile star revealed she was moving home with her kids

Helen recently revealed she was preparing for a big life change with her three kids. They had been living with her parents in Cumbria following her split from Leeds rugby star Richie, but they were going through a house move with the help of Helen's father.

She shared a photo of her youngest son Louis standing in a near-empty room and surrounded by cardboard boxes dressed in a sporty black tracksuit with two sets of boxing gloves on his hands and feet.

© Instagram Helen paid a touching tribute to her father

Joking about the stress of doing a clearer-out before the move, she said: "Tell me you're moving… Without telling me you're moving… Me: "Which pair are going to the charity shop"... Him: "Neither, we NEED them both".

Heaping praise on her father, Helen captioned her photo: "The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football".

LOOK: Helen Skelton shares ultra-rare photo of her sons in stunning mountain scenery