Helen Skelton is autumn perfection in skinny jeans and plunging waistcoat

Former Strictly star Helen Skelton wore the perfect autumnal outfit at the weekend as she travelled to Wigan for a spot of super league presenting.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the 40-year-old TV star could be seen wearing a pair of figure-flattering skinny jeans which she styled to perfection with a plunging black waistcoat and some patent beige loafers.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in cut-out swimsuit for birthday celebrations

Whilst the unexpectedly warm weather occasionally makes transitional dressing that little bit trickier, Helen looked positively radiant in her chic ensemble.

She wore her flowing blonde tresses in a centre part and crimped the front sections into Hollywood-esque waves for a dose of glamour. As for makeup, the mother-of-three accentuated her pretty features with lashings of mascara, a coral-hued blusher and a slick of nude lipstick. Stunning!

© Instagram Helen was all smiles

Over on her Instagram Stories, Helen shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her busy afternoon presenting.

In her caption, she penned: "Congratulations @wiganwarriorsl loved seeing what @hullkingstonroversofficial achieved this season."

Helen was joined on the pitch by Australian comedian and presenter Adam Hills. Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old TV star was quick to heap praise on his co-star, Helen, highlighting her incredible ability to light up any room.

© Instagram The presenter looked flawless in her autumnal outfit

Alongside a sweet snapshot, he paid tribute to Helen, writing: "This one. This one. The inimitable @helenskelton lights up a screen every time she's on it, and lights up a room every time she's in it.

He went on to say: "We don't always get to present @superleague together but when we do, it's like hanging out with your favourite person in the world."

Fans and friends were quick to react in the comments section. Blown away by Adam's sweet message, one fan wrote: "What a duo," followed by a black heart emoji, whilst another added: "What a lovely thing to say."

Aside from her presenting duties, Helen has been busy preparing for change with her adorable brood: sons Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and little daughter Elsie whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Myler.

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

While the presenter is currently still thought to be living with her parents on their beautiful farm in Cumbria, Helen has hinted that a family house move may soon be on the cards.

Taking to Instagram in September, the former Strictly finalist shared an inspirational post with her 487,000 followers. Sharing a selection of photographs of beautiful interiors, the mum-of-three penned: "Hibernation season incoming…. Always taking pics of spaces that put a smile on my face and I want to try and replicate at home. #home #interiors."

© Instagram Helen welcomed her youngest in 2021

Helen has previously opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm. During a candid chat with The Telegraph, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

She went on to say: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."