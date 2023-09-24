Helen Skelton is a total goddess in curve-hugging swimsuit

The Countryfile star shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

Helen Skelton resembled a goddess at the weekend as she took to the water in a gorgeous, curve-hugging swimsuit.

In photos shared to Instagram, the 40-year-old TV star could be seen rocking a figure-flattering black swimsuit for a spontaneous sunset dip with a close friend.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in cut-out swimsuit for birthday celebrations

Helen appeared to be in her element as she posed in the rippling lake awash with the golden dregs of sunlight. The former Strictly finalist relished every moment, reaching both arms into the air whilst savouring the final moments of summer.

Elsewhere, Helen delighted fans with new photos of her mini-me daughter Elsie. Her tiny tot was pictured running through a luscious garden with her little arms reaching behind her. She looked so precious with her headful of blonde curls tumbling towards her shoulders.

© Instagram Helen made the most of the last light

In a separate photo, meanwhile, the doting mother captured her little girl's blissful moment surrounded by nature. Elsie, whom Helen shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler, was pictured admiring a spectacular water feature overflowing with water lilies.

For the adventurous outing, Elsie was dressed in a candyfloss pink top with ruffle details and a pair of blue leggings. She co-ordinated with a family friend who similarly donned shades of blush pink. How sweet!

Captioning her slew of photos, Helen noted: "Pinched some moments In between downpours #weekends #outdoors #freshair."

© Instagram Little Elsie is fast becoming her mother's mini-me

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "These are memories the children will remember," while a second sweetly gushed: "Superb pics Helen!!! A brilliant sunset captured there… Little Elsie is a miniature version of you Helen, always exploring… Looking for the next adventure."

A third commented: "You're a gorgeous and lucky lady and a proud mummy," and a fourth added: "Beautiful girls, fabulous sunset."

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in December 2021

Helen's family update comes after she hinted at a future house move. Earlier this week, the former Blue Peter presenter took to Instagram to share an inspirational post with her 487,000 followers.

Sharing a selection of photographs of beautiful interiors, the mum-of-three penned: "Hibernation season incoming… Always taking pics of spaces that put a smile on my face and I want to try and replicate at home. #home #interiors."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Whilst a potential move may be on the cards, Helen is currently thought to be living with her parents on their sprawling farm in Cumbria.

The star has been incredibly frank about her 100-mile relocation, telling The Telegraph: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother of three

It's a life totally different to her one on TV, and Helen revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."