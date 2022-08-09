Helen Skelton astounds in tiny mini-skirt following split from husband The Countryfile star loves a spot of golf

Helen Skelton has never been afraid of getting stuck into something, and the presenter has been plating a lot of golf lately.

During the week, the star shared a stunning video of herself partaking in the sport, alongside other stars including tennis player Judy Murray and This Morning presenter Dr. Zoe Williams. In the clip, Helen looked like a dazzling sportswoman in a pink top and flirty mini-skirt that featured a daring slit near the hemline.

Loading the player...

The Countryfile presenter looked amazing as she teed off and spoke to a golfing coach about her technique.

"Follow the ladies journey via @slingsbysocial @ruddingparkhotel #golf #womensgolf #ladiesthatgolf," she captioned.

Her fans were quick to offer their support to the star, as one wrote: "You're a tough act to follow Helen! You set the bar (or should we say par?) high!"

Helen and other stars wowed as they played golf

A second added: "Looking forward to seeing who comes out on top this year!!! Btw you were absolutely superb last year Helen!!! Great to see you playing together with your dad!!! Best wishes to this year's cadets!!!!"

A third posted: "Brilliant shots Helen x. You can turn your hand too just about anything," and a fourth shared: "'Like a pro' you're a natural Helen lol, looks like you had a lot of fun, hope you're well."

Back in April, Helen shared the sad news that she and husband Richie Myler had parted ways, with the rugby star leaving the family home.

The presenter has enjoyed some relaxing times lately

The dad-of-three soon found love again, and recently took his new girlfriend out on a holiday in Cornwall.

Shortly after Richie shared the photos, Helen took to her Instagram Stories and shared an inspirational quote aimed at new mothers. The post read: "It takes 18-24 months to recover fully from having a baby.

"If you feel like you're 'behind' or 'not where you want to be' at 11 weeks or 6 months postpartum, just remember that you're not."

