Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber twin in little black dresses - it's uncanny

The Olympic games are fully underway and its official timekeeper, OMEGA, had a glittering event to celebrate the momentous occasion on Saturday evening. The brand has opened an exclusive space in Paris and the legendary Cindy Crawford and her supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, who are the brand’s global ambassadors, stepped out at the immersive area.

The pair looked stunningly beautiful, both wearing super chic black dresses. Kaia's frock was mini in length and was by Gucci. She added chic high heels, and a simple pearl necklace. Cindy wore a dazzling LBD which was of the midi variety. She added a pop of colour with a red clutch bag and strappy sandals. What a sublime pair!

© Getty Kaia and Cindy looked stunning in matching black dresses on the red carpet

Gabby Thomas was also there, as well as French rapper Rim’K, who performed at the Opening Ceremony the night before. Actresses Karidja Touré and Kim Higelin were also present. What a line up.

© Instagram/KaiaGerber Kaia's dress was by Gucci

Mother-of-two Cindy has had a long-term partnership with OMEGA, in fact, she's the brand's longest-serving ambassador, joining in 1995. Her daughter Kaia is a chip off the block, inheriting her mother's dazzling looks and is also part of the OMEGA family, joining in 2017.

Cindy, who is arguably the world's most well-known supermodel, has always been a huge fan of the Olympic games and has been a regular spectator. This year is no different. She shared some pictures from the first day excitedly on Instagram.

© Instagram/CindyCrawford Kaia and Cindy Crawford watch the Olympics 2024

Speaking at the Opening Night of OMEGA House, Cindy said, “Paris is a city I adore thanks to my career in fashion. To be returning here now, with my OMEGA family at the Olympic Games, is really a sentimental moment. I love that the House is right in the heart of this spectacular host city.”

Kaia quipped: “OMEGA always does everything to the highest standard. You can see it when they time the events at the Olympic Games, and you can see it here in every detail of the House. I feel quite honoured to be here on Opening Night.”