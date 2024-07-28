Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cindy Crawford, 58, and Kaia Gerber, 22, twin in little black dresses - it's uncanny
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 © Getty

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber twin in little black dresses - it's uncanny

The supermodel mother and daughter duo could be sisters

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Olympic games are fully underway and its official timekeeper, OMEGA, had a glittering event to celebrate the momentous occasion on Saturday evening. The brand has opened an exclusive space in Paris and the legendary Cindy Crawford and her supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, who are the brand’s global ambassadors, stepped out at the immersive area.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia is her total doppelganger

The pair looked stunningly beautiful, both wearing super chic black dresses. Kaia's frock was mini in length and was by Gucci. She added chic high heels, and a simple pearl necklace. Cindy wore a dazzling LBD which was of the midi variety. She added a pop of colour with a red clutch bag and strappy sandals. What a sublime pair!

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 © Getty
Kaia and Cindy looked stunning in matching black dresses on the red carpet

Gabby Thomas was also there, as well as French rapper Rim’K, who performed at the Opening Ceremony the night before. Actresses Karidja Touré and Kim Higelin were also present. What a line up.

Kaia Gerber looks amazing wearing a black Gucci dress on Instagram© Instagram/KaiaGerber
Kaia's dress was by Gucci

Mother-of-two Cindy has had a long-term partnership with OMEGA, in fact, she's the brand's  longest-serving ambassador, joining in 1995. Her daughter Kaia is a chip off the block, inheriting her mother's dazzling looks and is also part of the OMEGA family, joining in 2017.  

Cindy, who is arguably the world's most well-known supermodel, has always been a huge fan of the Olympic games and has been a regular spectator. This year is no different. She shared some pictures from the first day excitedly on Instagram. 

 

Kaia Gerber and mother Cindy Crawford watch the Olympics 2024© Instagram/CindyCrawford
Kaia and Cindy Crawford watch the Olympics 2024

Speaking at the Opening Night of OMEGA House, Cindy said, “Paris is a city I adore thanks to my career in fashion. To be returning here now, with my OMEGA family at the Olympic Games, is really a sentimental moment. I love that the House is right in the heart of this spectacular host city.”

Kaia quipped: “OMEGA always does everything to the highest standard. You can see it when they time the events at the Olympic Games, and you can see it here in every detail of the House. I feel quite honoured to be here on Opening Night.”

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More