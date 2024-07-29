Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena stuns in bridal-white dress that deserves its own Olympic medal

As Novak Djokovic goes head-to-head at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Rafael Nadal for what could be the final time in their tennis careers, he does so with his wife Jelena cheering him on in the stands.

The Serbian tennis player's wife can often be seen in the crowd cheering on her husband; her unmistakable elegance and effortless style oozing sophistication onto the court.

Earlier this week, Jelena served a winning style moment which struck gold with her fans, dazzling at a glittering pre-Olympics summer gala hosted by Vogue in celebration of Vogue Adria - of which Novak is this month's coverstar.

Jelena, who shares two children with the former Wimbledon champion, looked breathtaking in a pleated, cap-sleeved cotton midi dress from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Alexander McQueen.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing Alexander McQueen

Her sublime bridal-white midi dress was dreamt up from lightweight, breezy cotton that softly cinched her waist before cascading into an airy, flared-hem silhouette.

Jelena paired the feminine piece with nude heels and a tan clutch bag, sweeping her brunette hair into an elegant low ponytail.

© Getty Jelena Djokovic displayed her impeccable style at Wimbledon earlier this year

"What a beautiful evening with friends! Proud of you my love," she penned in tribute to her husband.

"Much love to @vogue.adria and dear Anna for such a lovely friendship through time. Loving the work of @milandjacic and team for promoting the Adriatic region. You know what they say: first comes Vogue, and then 3 years later comes big brands… Much love from Paris."

Jelena's fans were blown away by her siren-like beauty and winning style moment.

"You looked absolutely stunning and radiant with that dress," commented a fan, as another agreed: "Your dress is so stunning. Its pure colour highlights your natural elegance. It's a truly graceful and stylish choice."

The life of Jelena Djokovic

© Getty Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena and their two children

As well as her impressive style credentials, Jelena is a humanitarian and businesswoman.

The Serbian mother-of-two is currently the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation (NDF), a charity she co-founded with her husband that strives to achieve equal access to early childhood education.

© Getty Jelena is a humanitarian and businesswoman

Prior to launching the NDF in 2017, Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.