Pamela Anderson, 57, is a natural beauty in silhouette-skimming dress and berry-red lipstick
Pamela Anderson attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles on October 01, 2024 in London, England. © Gareth Cattermole

Pamela Anderson, 57, embraces natural beauty as she wears nothing but berry-red lipstick with fitted dress

The Baywatch actress has been on a 'no makeup' journey for several months

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Pamela Anderson has lived a lifetime in the public eye. From Playboy to Baywatch, the actress, now 57, has embraced an era of self-love and self-acceptance that has caused an avalanche of headlines as she continues to challenge beauty standards. 

On Tuesday, the actress joined a fleet of stars at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards, where she was honored with Global Woman Of The Year and the Impact Award.

Looking radiant, Pamela embraced her natural, healthy complexion as she went makeup-free for the event - aside from a slick of berry-red lipstick. 

Pamela Anderson attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles on October 01, 2024 in London, England.© Karwai Tang
Pamela Anderson attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles in London, England.

She wore a fitted black dress complete with a Bardot neckline, ruched detailing on the waist and an elegant wrap skirt, highlighting her feminine silhouette. The actress slipped into pointed-toe nude heels, accessorizing with nothing but a glittering diamond choker. 

Pamela's platinum blonde hair was left unstyled in natural waves, a major departure from her signature messy bun that gained its icon status in the 1990s.

The actress, 57, wore no makeup aside from a slick of berry red lipstick© Mike Marsland
The actress, 57, wore no makeup aside from a slick of berry red lipstick

Pamela's empowering new era

It's not the first time the mother-of-two has made a statement by going makeup-free in the spotlight.

Pamela looks radiant at 56© Instagram
Pamela is embracing her natural complexion

"I’ve just done it and I’ve played with it," Pamela told Glamour of her years of wearing makeup. "I've nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my twenties than it did now," she says.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Jamie McCarthy
The mother-of-two has gone without makeup at red carpet events

After landing her career-defining role as blonde bombshell lifeguard C.J. Parker in Baywatch three decades ago, the actress has admitted she is working to peel back the layers to rediscover her true identity. 

Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson© Fotos International
Pamela's Baywatch character has become synonymous with her identity

"You’re going to hit a crossroads in your fifties, and you go, 'Am I going to chase youth? Am I going to be miserable? Or am I going to be self-accepting?' And it’s a practice. And it’s hard to say that you’re attempting all this if you’re still doing the red carpets and the covers of magazines plastered in makeup," she added in her interview with Glamour

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England© Getty
The star says she is finding the process "really empowering"

In 2023, she announced on the Today Show: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'. I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

