Pamela Anderson, 57, embraces natural beauty as she wears nothing but berry-red lipstick with fitted dress

Pamela Anderson has lived a lifetime in the public eye. From Playboy to Baywatch, the actress, now 57, has embraced an era of self-love and self-acceptance that has caused an avalanche of headlines as she continues to challenge beauty standards.

On Tuesday, the actress joined a fleet of stars at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards, where she was honored with Global Woman Of The Year and the Impact Award.

Looking radiant, Pamela embraced her natural, healthy complexion as she went makeup-free for the event - aside from a slick of berry-red lipstick.

© Karwai Tang Pamela Anderson attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles in London, England.

She wore a fitted black dress complete with a Bardot neckline, ruched detailing on the waist and an elegant wrap skirt, highlighting her feminine silhouette. The actress slipped into pointed-toe nude heels, accessorizing with nothing but a glittering diamond choker.

Pamela's platinum blonde hair was left unstyled in natural waves, a major departure from her signature messy bun that gained its icon status in the 1990s.

© Mike Marsland The actress, 57, wore no makeup aside from a slick of berry red lipstick

Pamela's empowering new era It's not the first time the mother-of-two has made a statement by going makeup-free in the spotlight. © Instagram Pamela is embracing her natural complexion

"I’ve just done it and I’ve played with it," Pamela told Glamour of her years of wearing makeup. "I've nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my twenties than it did now," she says. © Jamie McCarthy The mother-of-two has gone without makeup at red carpet events

After landing her career-defining role as blonde bombshell lifeguard C.J. Parker in Baywatch three decades ago, the actress has admitted she is working to peel back the layers to rediscover her true identity. © Fotos International Pamela's Baywatch character has become synonymous with her identity