Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 20, highlights plastic surgery results in gorgeous new appearance

Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 20, highlights plastic surgery results in tiny lace top
denise richards and daughter sami sheen selfie© Instagram

The OnlyFans model has had breast implants and a nose job

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Sami Sheen appears to be more confident than ever after going under the knife to enhance her appearance.

The 20-year-old daughter of Denise Richards, 53, and Charlie Sheen, 58, showed off the result of her recent plastic surgery over the weekend while enjoying a trip to the Texas State Fair.

Sami shared some gorgeous photos on Instagram of herself wearing a cropped, pink lace top that highlighted her tiny waist, toned stomach, and the results of her breast augmentation.

She added a pair of denim cut-off shorts that sat low on her hips and wore her hair in pigtails, accessorizing with large, hooped earrings and a small black shoulder bag.

Sami made sure to pose for photos from all angles to highlight her altered appearance, which includes a new nose.

The OnlyFans model underwent a rhinoplasty on August 12 and confessed beforehand she was "extremely excited" but "sooooo nervous."

sami sheen wearing pink top at state fair© Instagram
Sami has had breast implants and a rhinoplasty

She shared photos of her surgery journey and soon after the procedure she confessed she was already "so happy" with the results and felt like "a new woman."

Sami is thrilled with her new "dream nose," which she's been eager to have altered for five years. 

sami sheen wearing pink top at state fair© Instagram
Sami is thrilled with her results

"I would have to photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly," she previously shared on TikTok before adding that she thought her nose was "droopy and too big for [her] face."

Last November, she had breast implants after admitting she has wanted a fuller bust ever since she was 10 years old. 

At the time, she revealed in a joint interview with Denise that she used to "always stuff my bra with socks and stuff" to "have big boobs like my mom". 

sami sheen wearing pink top at state fair© Instagram
Sami always wanted bigger breasts like her mom

Sami's decision to go under the knife didn't sit well with her mom. Denise admitted last October that she tried to persuade her daughter against the "painful" surgery, while also revealing she wants to get her own implants removed because they are "toxic". 

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," she told Bustle. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!" she added.

Photo shared by Denise Richards on Instagram featuring her daughter Sami Sheen.© Instagram
Denise tried to warn Sami against implants

Sami, however, has been dreaming about enhancing her figure for almost a decade. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom'," she told the magazine. 

"All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?'" she added.

Sami Sheen showed off her new nose after surgery© Instagram
Sami loves her new nose

While she loved her transformation, three months afterward, the OnlyFans model said she was eager to up her size again. 

"Spending almost 10k on a new rack just to wanna go bigger," she captioned a video of herself wearing a bralette. "Someone talk me out of it," she then added.

sami sheen black bikini© Instagram
Sami joined OnlyFans in 2022

Sami joined OnlyFans in June 2022 – one week before her mother – and her decision didn't please her dad but he vowed to support her. 

He told Fox News Digital at the time: "She is 18 years now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

