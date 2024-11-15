Ariana Grande leads the best dressed at the Wicked Premiere in NYC

Hollywood’s glitterati descended on New York City for the dazzling premiere of Wicked, and the red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event brought together stars from the highly anticipated musical adaptation, along with other famous faces, each dressed to impress in show-stopping ensembles that evoked classic glamour and high fashion. Here are some of the most captivating looks from the night.

© Theo Wargo Ariana Grande Ariana wowed in a deep magenta satin gown that exuded a fairytale vibe, befitting her role in Wicked. The gown featured a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic, bubble-hem skirt that added a modern twist to her princess-like look. With her hair pulled back into a sleek style and adorned with delicate jewelry, Ariana’s ensemble was the epitome of elegance, perfectly capturing the whimsical spirit of the film while showcasing her sophisticated fashion sense.

© Marleen Moise Cynthia Erivo As one of the film’s stars, Cynthia made a powerful statement in a voluminous black gown that blended elegance with edge. She stunned in a sheer black turtleneck paired with a dramatic satin skirt, embracing a modern take on old Hollywood glamour. Her intricate accessories — including metallic silver claws and sparkling jewels — added a unique twist, perfectly complementing her sophisticated ensemble. Cynthia’s look was completed with smoky eye makeup and a netted fascinator, making her one of the evening’s standout style icons.

© Marleen Moise Lea Michele Lea brought a touch of classic Hollywood to the red carpet with a simple yet chic blush pink satin gown. The one-shoulder design flowed elegantly, featuring soft draping that enhanced the understated glamour of her look. Lea’s hair was styled in a sleek updo, and she accessorized with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, letting her natural beauty and timeless style take center stage.

© Taylor Hill La La Anthony TV star and fashion darling La La Anthony embraced her signature bold style with a sleek, blush-pink ensemble that was as striking as it was stylish. She wore a high-neck dress with a soft, flowing silhouette that hugged her curves in all the right places. Saweetie accessorized her look with statement jewelry and quirky sunglasses, adding a playful touch to her refined outfit. Her platinum hair was styled long and sleek, and she completed the look with nude pink heels — effortlessly blending chic elegance with a hint of her trademark edge.