Ariana Grande stuns in tweed mini dress with sheer stockings

Ariana Grande wore the chicest outfit to attend the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 31-year-old singer and Wicked actress, who has received high praise from critics for her performance as Glinda in the musical movie, was joined by stars including Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson at the event, presented by Chanel to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy gold fellowship for women.

The main piece of her outfit was a simple black and white tweed mini dress with pearls on the pockets.

She teamed the look with sheer tight and simple black stilettos. Her blonde hair was worn up in a bun with an adorable black bow, and for jewels, a minimalist aesthetic was chosen as well, with tiny shiny silver earrings, three silver rings and no necklace.

© WireImage Ariana Grande looked amazing at the Academy Women's Luncheon presented by CHANEL, held at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures

Ariana wore a very elegant small black and gold Chanel bag and the finishing touch to her look was a classic, almond shaped white and baby pink French manicure.

For her makeup, she chose a natural matte look, light and almost transparent eyeshadow, and rosy glittery lips, opting for glowy highlighter on her nose, fake eyelashes, and her trademark winged eyeliner, yet kept it looking minimalist and natural.

© Getty The Wicked star posed with fellow singer Selena Gomez

The Wicked press tour

On 22 November, the movie Wicked was finally released following a mammoth press tour with Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

© Getty The 31-year-old star wore a chic tweed mini dress with pearl detailing

Ariana attended several red carpet events, looking stunning at all of them. At the European premiere of the movie, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London almost one month ago, the We Can't Be Friends singer wore a wonderful long yellow dress with a silver necklace.

The premiere in Los Angeles saw her wearing a fancy Wicked-themed white and pink plaid outfit with a matching bow in her hair, as well as pearl earrings and glittery makeup.

© Getty Ariana completed her look with a black velvet hair bow

Following weeks of method dressing as pink-loving Glinda the Good, Ariana seems to have reverted back to her original sense of style. She looked completely elegant yet demure with her fresh new look this December.

With Wicked Part Two being released next year, Ariana is going to have a very busy 2025.

© David Becker Ariana has been working hard alongside Cynthia Erivo to promote Wicked

She recently discussed her whirlwind year in a New York Times interview. When quizzed: "It’s finally out, how does that feel? Time moves, doesn’t it?," Ariana replied: "A little too quickly. We were in the Wizard’s chamber two years ago and I said, 'I’m so thankful we have so much time ahead with each other.'

"And [Cynthia Erivo] said, 'We’re going to blink and it’s going to be May.' And I said, 'No, no. Don’t say that'."

We're sure 2025 is going to come around as quickly as you can say Defying Gravity!

Words by Molly Durey