Ariana Grande looks nearly unrecognizable as she ditches Glinda pink for vampy black dress

Ariana Grande has stayed fiercely loyal to her wickedly good Glinda-ified wardrobe in the wake of her blockbuster debut in Jon M. Chu's Wicked.

From wearing strictly pink - aside from a brief Emerald City-inspired butter-yellow gown at the European premiere - to glittering in bejewelled baby blush-hued dresses for the majority of the year, Ari has rarely deviated from her Glinda-approved wardrobe this year.

That is until she stepped out in New York City for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening of Wicked on Wednesday. Ditching her beloved pink colour palette, Ariana looked nearly unrecognizable as she slipped into a beautiful bardot dress in midnight black.

© Dominik Bindl Ariana rocked an oversized crepe dress in inky black

The loose-fitting, boxy gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and all-over faux fur, which she paired with witchy point-toe heels and a slouchy coat worn off her shoulders.

The Dangerous Woman hitmaker slicked her honey-hued hair into a ballerina bun, opting for her usual fluttery faux lash and minimal makeup.

© Dominik Bindl Ariana Grande attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of "Wicked" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center

It's not the first time this week Ari has ditched her powdery pink aesthetic. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning star stepped out in NYC shrouding herself in an oversized duvet coat.

Adding a dose of her usual glamour, the actress paired her floor-length black puffer coat with Manolo Blahnik's 'BB' heels in suede.

© Getty Ariana made a case for super oversized puffer coats this season

Ariana's whirlwind year

It's been a whirlwind year for the R.E.M Beauty founder. From landing her dream role - her first in a major Hollywood blockbuster - to making her musical comeback with the hit 'yes, and?', Ariana's career has soared to success in recent months.

© Getty Ariana Grande poses on the yellow carpet "Wicked: Part One"

In her personal life, the pocket-sized star is believed to have found love with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after finalizing her divorce from Dalton Gomez in 2023.

While wedding bells don't yet appear to be on the cards for Ari and Ethan, who is best known for playing Spongebob SquarePants on Broadway, the couple have reportedly moved in together.

© Instagram Ariana is reportedly in a relationship with her co-star, Ethan Slater (R)

Touching on what it was like "falling in love" during the filming of Wicked, Ethan opened up about his romance with Ariana in an interview with GQ.

"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he said, referring to the breakdown of his marriage with Lilly Jay.

He added: "But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited. I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."