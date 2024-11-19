Lindsay Lohan's latest radiant appearance has fans saying the same thing

Lindsay Lohan dazzled on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet for the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film, Our Little Secret.

The 38-year-old actress looked every bit the Hollywood star, exuding sophistication in a show-stopping black gown that had fans raving about her incredible transformation.

Lindsay’s plunging sleeveless dress, adorned with two sparkling stone accents at the bodice, cascaded into a sheer, pleated skirt that gave the ensemble a perfect blend of elegance and allure.

The actress completed her look with chic black platform heels that offered a peek at her fiery red pedicure, a subtle yet striking touch.

Her beauty was undeniable as she lit up the premiere with a flawless makeup look that accentuated her radiant complexion.

Soft peach tones enhanced her eyelids, cheeks, and lips, creating a natural yet glamorous finish. Her signature ginger locks were styled in long, flowing waves with a touch of blonde, adding to her ethereal appearance.

© TheStewartofNY Lindsay Lohan (L) and Bader Shammas

Fans took to social media to gush over Lindsay’s glow-up, with one admirer writing, "I’m obsessed with Lindsay Lohan’s glow-up!" Another chimed in, "She’s glowing tonight." A third fan humorously commented, "I need to drink whatever Lindsay Lohan is drinking," accompanied by heart-eyed emojis.

The Freaky Friday star wasn’t alone in stealing the spotlight. Her husband of two years, financier Bader Shammas, was by her side, radiating his own brand of suave sophistication. Bader opted for a tailored dark suit paired with a black mock-neck sweater and polished dress shoes. His neatly trimmed beard and sharp style made the couple a vision of modern elegance.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Fans were blown away by Lindsay's radiant appearance

The pair, who welcomed their first child, son Luai, in July 2023, appeared more in love than ever as they posed together for photographers. Lindsay and Bader’s affectionate bond was evident, adding a touch of romance to an already enchanting evening.

© Jason LaVeris Lindsay back in 2012

Adding to the star-studded event was Lindsay’s co-star Kristin Chenoweth, who turned heads in a bold monochromatic red ensemble.

The Wicked star donned a PVC strapless corset paired with matching cargo trousers, showcasing her signature flair for high fashion. Kristin completed her look with pointy-toe heels and styled her platinum blonde hair in a chic half-up, half-down ‘do.

© Handout Lindsay back in her rebellious days

The premiere, held at the iconic Paris Theatre, marked a major milestone for Lindsay as she continues her successful return to Hollywood. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating Our Little Secret, which premieres on Netflix on November 27. Directed by Stephen Herek, the Christmas rom-com tells the story of two exes forced to spend the holidays together after discovering their new partners are siblings.

Lindsay has been tirelessly promoting the film, and her recent appearances have been nothing short of spectacular. She recently stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, stunning in a classic little black dress. Shortly after, she wowed audiences on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a striking two-piece Zuhair Murad ensemble adorned with jewel detailing.

The Parent Trap star took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps with her 15 million followers, captioning one post, "Was so much fun catching up with @jimmyfallon." Her fans flooded the comments with praise, applauding her chic fashion choices and her newfound glow.