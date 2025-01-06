Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in skinny jeans and boho blouse

Actress Elizabeth Hurley looked nothing short of fabulous on Monday as she posed up a storm while on holiday in Egypt.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one uploaded a pair of images and one video clip giving centre stage to her boho-chic outfit. Embracing the balmy weather, Elizabeth, 59, rocked a pair of low-rise skinny jeans and a white cropped bohemian blouse with embroidered details.

© Instagram The actress nailed the boho-chic aesthetic

She accessorised with a khaki bag from Fendi, some oversized tinted sunglasses and a sheer cream scarf. As for hair and makeup, Elizabeth kept things low-key with a few tousled waves and a sweep of rosy blusher.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the Austin Powers actress looked relaxed and carefree in the snaps as she mastered a series of poses against a stunning backdrop.

© Instagram Elizabeth was all smiles during her trip abroad

"At the Philae Temple, surrounded by the mesmerising Nile," Elizabeth wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with messages of praise. Impressed by her sartorial prowess, one follower wrote: "Gorgeous!!!!" while a second added: "So beautiful!" and a third chimed in: "Our queen is in her element!"

Elizabeth and her lookalike son Damian kicked off the New Year during their trip to Egypt. They joined a cluster of famous pals on board a boat and partied the night away in their glad rags.

© Instagram Elizabeth partied the night away with pals

Joining them for the festivities were Trinny Woodall and her daughter Lyla, as well as novelist Elizabeth Day.

Sequins and sparkles took centre stage with the Bedazzled star rocking a technicolour dress and glitzy heels while Trinny dazzled in a ruffled silver gown and author Elizabeth turned heads in an embellished mini dress with tassels galore.

Elizabeth's close bond with her son Damian

Elizabeth shares Damian, 22, with her ex-partner, Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 55. Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

© Getty Images The pair at the 'Strictly Confidential' special screening in April 2024

The mother-son duo share an incredibly strong bond and a "twin-like telepathy". Of their unique bond, Damian recently told HELLO!: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well."

He continued: "But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"