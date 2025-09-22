Tiffany Trump just carried a Hermes bag - in a surprising color

President Donald Trump's fourth child, Tiffany, has just returned to the USA after accompanying her father and his wife, First Lady Melania, on the UK state visit. The blonde mother-of-one, who gave birth to her first child earlier this year, was pictured with her husband in Washington, DC, after the trip, and we loved her outfit she stepped out in on the runway. The 31-year-old was wearing a slightly ruched, navy blue dress, which she paired with a pair of Chanel sling backs in light blue. But it was her hugely expensive arm candy that caught our eye.

Tiffany carried the Hermès Mini Kelly in 'Deep Blue Madame' with gold hardware. The deep blue bag was reminiscent of the color widely associated with the democratic party - a deep, bold, royal blue. Although this isn't an official representation of political stance, when it comes to election results, 'red states' are often seen as Republican supporters, and 'blue states' are widely seen as democrats. Also, it's worth noting that Tiffany's father often wears his 'MAGA' hat with a matching tie, both of which are in a vibrant red shade, which many feel is the symbol of his party.

© Getty Images Tiffany Trump with her blue Hermès Mini Kelly bag earlier this week

Tiffany's bag is of the timeless variety and is arguably one of the most sought-after handbags in the world. Very hard to get hold of, Hermès bags aren't sold online, and the wait list is pretty formidable. To buy the politician's daughter's bag at a pre-loved, second-hand rate, it would cost the shopper around $30,000 (£23,500).

Why are Hermès bags priced so high?

"Hermès bags resell at premium prices for many reasons," experts at Luxe Cheshire tell HELLO!. "Firstly, the bags are extremely hard to get hold of and are only available via appointment with customers working hard over many years to build a relationship with the brand in order to be seen to invest in hopes of getting the chance."

The Kelly bag that Tiffany has was first created in the 1930s, ahead of the mighty Birkin, which is the most exclusive designer bag money can buy. Luxe Cheshire gave us a lowdown on the history of the world's most famous bag. "The Birkin was named after actress Jane Birkin following a chance encounter with the CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from Paris to London in 1983. These stunning works of art are handmade in France, featuring iconic hallmarks all performed by a single artisan who is trained for five years before creating a bag that can take between 18-40 hours to complete."