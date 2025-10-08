Harper Beckham could be mum Victoria's twin in ethereal floor-length gown

Harper Beckham proved why she's fashion's First Daughter on Wednesday evening as she stepped out in London to attend the world premiere of her mother Victoria Beckham's new Netflix docuseries, which is dropping on the streaming platform this week. The 14-year-old looked lovely in an ethereal floor-length black gown, so elegant that she could be her mum's twin in the 'Posh' look. The youngest of the Beckham clan polished off her high-fashion ensemble with simple yet chic makeup, styling her long, honey-blonde tresses in a loose and natural look.

Smiling alongside her former footballer dad, David, and her big brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, Harper posed for photographers before the famous family made their way into Curzon Mayfair, where the screening was taking place. David, 50, looked dapper as per usual in a dark suit with a matching tie. Romeo, meanwhile, took inspiration from his mum, 51, as they both donned all-white outfits. Cruz and his plus one, girlfriend Jackie Apostel, looked fabulous in his-and-hers suits.

© WireImage Harper Beckham with her parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, as the family attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England

Other celebrities in attendance at the premiere were Victoria's close friend, Eva Longoria, and fellow Spice Girls megastars, and Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, plus her 18-year-old son, Beau. Noticeably absent from the premiere was Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, with whom Harper has a close bond. Brooklyn has missed several public-facing events with his family in recent months amid an ongoing fallout between the budding chef and his parents.

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Harper Beckham looked lovely at the premiere for her mum's Netflix film. The 14-year-old had a sweet father-daughter moment with her dad, David, as they held onto each other while posing for photos on the carpet.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have had a busy week. Not only have they marked Victoria's release of her three-part film, but also the fashion design icon's spectacular fashion show in Paris last weekend. Victoria, 51, marked the huge event in her career calendar with a fabulous show in the French capital, where her family were sat on the FROW as her biggest cheerleaders.

After the show, Victoria posted an emotional thank you to her family online, captioning it: "I love you all so much... I couldn't do it without you! Xx". The photo featured the Beckham family sitting on a couch together with former Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere. Noticably absent was David and Victoria's eldest, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz

Victoria's highly anticipated Netflix series is described as an intimate glimpse into the mother-of-four's journey from global pop phenomenon to fashion mogul. The synopsis reads: "From the spotlight of global pop superstardom to the cutting-edge ateliers where high fashion takes shape, Victoria Beckham has always been more than meets the eye. Her journey from a determined young girl in England with her sights set on the world’s biggest stages to an international icon has been defined by ambition, reinvention, and an unwavering commitment to style."

All three episodes of the series will land on Netflix on 9th October.