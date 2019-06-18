Royal Ascot: 10 of the most stylish celebrities to arrive on Day 1

You might like...
-
14 best Ascot outfit ideas from Marks & Spencer
-
Maura from Love Island's dress had a SECRET meaning for her villa entrance
On Thursday night's Love Island, new contestant Maura Higgins stole the show as she turned Tommy Fury's head 360 degrees away from his current...
-
Move over Holly! This Morning has a new secret fashionista - beauty expert Sarah Jossel
-
British Soap Awards 2019: The most talked about dresses of the night!
-
13 of the most iconic Royal Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies