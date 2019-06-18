﻿
Royal Ascot: 10 of the most stylish celebrities to arrive on Day 1

The Countess of Wessex wows in Emilia Wickstead at Royal Ascot 2019
Charlotte Hawkins wearing a red and white dress at Royal Ascot 2019
If you're heading to Royal Ascot, be sure to check out the best celebrity looks from this year. On day one, we were treated to some stellar dresses from the likes of Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins (above), Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton and even Victoria's Secret model, Georgia Fowler. Keep scrolling for all the races fashion inspo you need right now... 

 

Charlotte Hawkins

 

 

Kate Silverton wearing a red dress at Royal Ascot 2019
Kate Silverton

 

She may have danced her way into our hearts on Strictly Come Dancing last year, but now she's waltzing her way on to our best-dressed list. News Journalist Kate Silverton looked red hot in her Beulah dress. 

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing a white dress at Royal Ascot 2019
Lady Kitty Spencer

 

You can never go wrong with a monochrome colourway. For day one of Royal Ascot, Lady Kitty Spencer looked divine in her lace peplum dress which she teamed with black accessories. 

Model Rosie Tapner wearing a dress with a bow at Royal Ascot 2019
Rosie Tapner

 

Model Rosie Tapner looked beautiful in her Suzannah dress (that bow!) and her Stephen Jones fascinator.

gayle-rinkoff-ascot
Gayle Rinkoff

 

Celebrity fashion stylist Gayle Rinkoff certainly stood out at Royal Ascot with her first look of the season. Look at that dress! And the shoes! Oh, and be still our beating heart with the pom pom headgear. 

Georgia Fowler wearing a nude dress at Royal Ascot 2019
Georgia Fowler

 

Victoria's Secret catwalk one minute, mingling with royalty the next - just a day in the life of supermodel Georgia Fowler. 

Jodie Kidd wearing a white dress at Royal Ascot 2019
Jodie Kidd

 

Ok, supermodel Jodie Kidd wins with the headgear on Day One of Royal Ascot. That is special! 

HELLO! Editor Rosie Nixon wearing a floral dress at Royal Ascot 2019
Rosie Nixon (right)

 

HELLO!'s uber stylish editor, Rosie Nixon, looked stunning in her floral Claire Mischevani floral dress which she teamed with a headpiece by Sarah Cant Couture Millinery. 

