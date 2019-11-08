﻿
Why a pink coat is a must-have for winter 2019

Even Queen Elizabeth is a fan of the bold look.

Lily Collins in a pink coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Winter wardrobes don’t have to mean drowning in a sea of black and grey - this year, the pink coat trend is taking over, and everyone from Lily Collins to Queen Elizabeth is a fan of the fun trend. Luckily, you don’t have to pay celebrity prices to get a slice of the colourful action; you can pick up a great pink coat from some of your favourite high street stores - including one the entire HELLO! team is racing to buy…

SHOP Bright pink duster jacket, £50, River Island

 

This River Island jacket makes the perfect cover-up for everything from your work wardrobe to weekend favourites. Metal detailing on the cuff makes it look pricier than it truly is, while the loose fit is comfortable and easy to throw on. At just £50, it’s a no-brainer.

SHOP Double-faced top coat, £239, Banana Republic

 

If you’re looking for something that will last, this simple tailored coat in an eye-catching pink hue is it. The wool-blend is extra cosy, and will last all through the winter. Even better, there’s enough room to squeeze a jumper underneath for ultimate warmth.

SHOP Velvet coat, £160, Boden

 

This fitted style is a more flattering option than some of the boxier coat designs available on the high street right now, and also comes in an eye-catching velvet material that’s bound to get people talking. We love the cuff and collar detailing.

SHOP Camille cocoon faux fur teddy coat, £284, Stand @ LuisaViaRoma

 

Make the ultimate statement with this cosy cocoon coat in a bright pink colourway. It’s cut to be an oversized fit, which makes it all the more comfortable for everyday wear. Style with jeans and a polo neck jumper, or layer over a metallic dress for a cool colour clash.

SHOP Faur fur-trimmed belted coat, £95, River Island

 

Faux fur collars and cuffs are turning out to be a mini trend this season, which means snapping up this beauty will prove your style knowledge. We’re picturing it with knee-high black boots and leather gloves, inspired by one of Meghan Markle’s favourite looks.

