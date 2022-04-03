The most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys

Music's biggest night is finally here, and we can always count on the Grammys to provide some jaw-dropping red carpet style.
From classic figure-hugging dresses to outrageous style statements, the likes of Billie Eilish, H.E.R, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and so many more brought their A-game to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, making it one of the most spectacular red carpets of awards season.
Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Grammys…
Doja Cat
Doja Cat certainly brought her signature flair of elegance and quirk to the Grammys with her Versace sheer teal gown featuring an off-the-shoulder sleeve, a matching sheer purse, diamond jewelry, and a spiky blonde do that really feels like it came right off of Planet Her.