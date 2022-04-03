﻿
17 Photos | Fashion

The most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys

The Grammys red carpet saw some major style statements

Photo: © Getty Images
Music's biggest night is finally here, and we can always count on the Grammys to provide some jaw-dropping red carpet style.

From classic figure-hugging dresses to outrageous style statements, the likes of Billie Eilish, H.E.R, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and so many more brought their A-game to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, making it one of the most spectacular red carpets of awards season.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Grammys…

MORE: 2022 Grammys winners list - live updates

Doja Cat

Doja Cat certainly brought her signature flair of elegance and quirk to the Grammys with her Versace sheer teal gown featuring an off-the-shoulder sleeve, a matching sheer purse, diamond jewelry, and a spiky blonde do that really feels like it came right off of Planet Her.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga stayed absolutely simple and breathtaking with an Armani Prive black and white gown featuring a form-fitting black front with a white train, dripping in Tiffany diamonds for a real dose of elegance.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lil Nas X

Always known for his adventurous ensembles, Lil Nas X is aiming for a big night of wins with his Balmain structured white outfit, featuring a jacket covered in sequins and a butterfly in the middle. The matching pants and platforms only served to elevate to an almost angelic aesthetic.

Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

Black and pink form the basis for first time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo's figure-hugging ensemble, going the classic route with a sleek black gown. The outfit features studded pink detailing around her curves to show off the shape of the outfit, and she paired it with appropriately pink make-up and jewelry.

Photo: © Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood kept things grand with an ombre ball-gown inspired gown featuring a tan sash and a sparkling bodice underneath.

Photo: © Getty Images
Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne went for the playful and youthful route, opting for a black dress featuring a tulle skirt that bared her toned legs and a top that bore some serious skin. It also featured a nod to her fans with the waist sporting the name of her latest record, Love Sux.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa turned some serious heads in a Versace structured bondage-style black gown featuring a strap-covered corseted-top. But it was new platinum blonde do that really made a splash. Talk about blonde ambition.

Photo: © Getty Images
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish continued with her darker color palettes from the Oscars by donning a grand black ensemble featuring a romper underneath a cape tied together with a bow. She topped it all off with her signature raven locks and shades.

Photo: © Getty Images
BTS

The boys of BTS fought through COVID for their second appearance at the Grammys as nominated artists, appearing in matching tones of blue, white, and brown, keeping things chic and classy ahead of their performance.

Photo: © Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

Last year's Best New Artist winner Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat in an animal-print gown, featuring a daring slit, gold appliques on the trim, a cheetah-print on the outside, and tiger-print lining. 

Photo: © Getty Images
H.E.R.

H.E.R. brought a touch of old school Aretha Franklin-inspired glamor to her Grammys ensemble, a yellow jumpsuit featuring grand sleeves in a caftan-style, covered with gold sequins in the shape of a phoenix on one side.

Photo: © Getty Images
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton went for the full bejeweled sheer fantasy, covered in crystals on her see-through patterned dress and a cape to add a regal touch to it all.

Photo: © Getty Images
Halsey

Halsey embodied the mood her latest record possessed with a form-fitting burgundy leather corset-bodysuit topped off with a black skirt belted to the waist and finished off with a wide-brimmed hat to match.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mickey Guyton

Country superstar Mickey Guyton brought a sense of fun to the red carpet with her ombre flapper-inspired dress featuring tones of brown going down with a long braid. Look at it move!

Photo: © Getty Images
Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile kept things colorful with a multi-colored patterned and sequined blazer, paired with a white undershirt, black tie, and matching wide-legged pants.

Photo: © Getty Images
Yola

Two-time nominee Yola stole the show on the carpet in a full purple fantasy, featuring a dramatic velvet gown, nails to match, even accents of fur.

Photo: © Getty Images
Laverne Cox

Actress Laverne Cox turned some serious heads in a sheer dress gathered fabric draping in front of her to create a smoky effect. To amp the spooky mood, she added a black netted veil, dark make-up, and dusky purple hair.

