The best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us! Get ready for Christmas Jumper Day 2019 with these cosy knits…

Christmas Jumper Day is creeping around quickly (FYI, it falls on 14 December - mark your diaries, ladies) and every year, more and more amazing designs appear on the rails, and they're even more outlandish than the year before! Ever since Mr. Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer offering in Bridget Jones's Diary, they have become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans. You don't have to rock traditional grandma-style knits either, there are some seriously chic jumpers out there right now that will get you in the festive mood. If you don't know where to start - do not fear - we are here to help - just call us Santa's little helpers for a fashion emergency. We've rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you're after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we've got just what you need.

This novelty knit from Primark made us giggle! The key to keeping a jumper like this stylish is to team it with your skinniest jeans and some plush ankle boots.

Novelty Christmas jumper, £12, Primark

Add some sparkle to your life this year! With its classic crew neck shape, this jumper features a reversible sequin appliqué Christmas tree - how bouji! With a simple pair of jeans, it'll be your new favourite seasonal look.

Reversible Christmas jumper, £15, Matalan

Best thing about Christmas? ALL the alcohol of course! We love the cheerful red slogan on this jolly jumper - it would be fabulous with a pair of black leather trousers.

Black Christmas jumper, £20, Dorothy Perkins

The traditional Fair Isle pattern gets a festive makeover! We love this cosy knit that features Christmas trees and stars around the collar and we are feeling the contrasting trims at the cuffs. There's mini versions also available, so why not make it a family look?

White Christmas jumper, £90, Boden

How cute is this monochrome masterpiece? The slogan 'Let it Snow' is handwritten in large, calligraphy-style letters and we can't get enough of those fluffy pom poms...

Let It Snow Christmas jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

This Christmas knit is perfect for any Yule Tide fan! The adorable cream design has words 'I Heart Christmas' written across the front in sequins. The voluminous sleeves and boxy fit are ideal for the fashionistas - particularly if you style it with some ultra-chic tailored trousers.

Sequin Christmas jumper, £45.99, Topshop @ Zalando

What could be better than a white fluffy jumper covered in sequins? This long sleeve number has a cute rounded neckline and sparkly silver snowflakes on the front, giving us all the festive vibes.

Snowflake Christmas jumper, £22, Peacocks

Name a more Instagrammable Christmas sweet than the Candy cane? Boohoo has the right idea when it comes to festive knits - keep it sweet. Team with a hint of red lipstick and jingle bell all the way...

Candy cane Christmas jumper, £16, Boohoo

Sometimes, one just wants to be subtle and this gorgeous cream design from H&M is covered in a smattering of pearls - perfect for those ladies that want to be festive without overdoing it…

Pearl Christmas jumper, £29.99, H&M

So the award for the most chic Christmas jumper goes to this red hot number! This embellished cut out knitted design has a gorgeous slouchy fit and we love the sequin shoulder detail.

Red sequin Christmas jumper, £42, River Island

This classic design is screaming to be worn on Christmas Eve with all your family! We particularly enjoy the 'Jingle Belle' slogan - it's grown up but still fun…

Jingle Belle Christmas jumper, £49.95, Joules

Warning - this jumper is a big treat, but so worth it! The red hot design features a reindeer and mistletoe, in the chicest way possible.

Gucci Christmas jumper, £890, Net-A-Porter

Cream, funnel-necked and covered in gold sequins, you can't get more festive than this frothy delight!

Cream Christmas jumper, £25, F&F at Tesco

