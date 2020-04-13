﻿
rainbow-gifts

17 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Remember, there's no rainbow without rain...

Leanne Bayley

Whether you're showing off the rainbow pictures in your window, dressing up in rainbow colours for the #InstaRainbowChallenge or blowing up colourful balloons to spark joy for your neighbours, it's time to brighten someone's day with a gift during the lockdown. In fact, Notonthehighstreet claim that rainbow-themed gifts have been among the top-selling items on site, along with sentimental purchases, token gifts and deliveries going to addresses other than the person's home address, aptly showcasing the nation's feelings at the moment.

kindred-tee

Thank You rainbow tee, £20, Kindred

BUY NOW

Claudia Winkleman, Ashley Roberts and Laura Whitmore have all taken to Instagram to show off their rainbow tees for the NHS. Kindred has partnered with #ClapForYourCarers - and 100 percent of the revenue goes to support the NHS charities.

RELATED: We started a rainbow challenge on Instagram to spread a little joy — and now it’s gone viral

personalised-rainbow-cushion

Rainbow cushion, £30, Notonthehighstreet

BUY NOW

amazon-light

Rainbow neon light, £11.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

rainbow-matches

Bella Freud rainbow matches, £15, Cult Beauty

 BUY NOW

MORE: 14 beautiful rainbow displays to put a smile on your face during coronavirus

hair-clips

Rainbow hair grips, £3.50, Accessorize

BUY NOW 

ms-pinata

Fill Your Own Rainbow Pinata, £10, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW 

rosie-earrings

Rainbow earrings, £180, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery 

BUY NOW

rainbow-candle

Anya Hindmarch candle, £50, Cult Beauty 

BUY NOW

SHOP: 10 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones in isolation

blush

Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush, £24, Cult Beauty

BUY NOW 

rainbow-trainers

Rainbow trainers, £129, Kurt Geiger 

BUY NOW

silke-hair-ties

Rainbow silke hair ties, £30, Cult Beauty 

BUY NOW

swarovski

Rainbow earrings, £53.30, Swarovski

BUY NOW 

rubin

Kendall rainbow stripe blouse, £280, Selfridges

BUY NOW

mint-velvet

Rainbow cuff jumper, £59, Mint Velvet 

BUY NOW

PHOTOS: The Queen's rainbow style: from vibrant suits to bright day dresses

rainbow-babygrow

Rainbow sleepsuit, £9.99, Zara 

BUY NOW

bracelet

WishbeadsAccessories beaded bracelets, prices start from £8, Etsy 

BUY NOW

rainbow-card

Love You rainbow card, £3.19, Scribbler

BUY NOW 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about shopping

More news