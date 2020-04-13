17 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Whether you're showing off the rainbow pictures in your window, dressing up in rainbow colours for the #InstaRainbowChallenge or blowing up colourful balloons to spark joy for your neighbours, it's time to brighten someone's day with a gift during the lockdown. In fact, Notonthehighstreet claim that rainbow-themed gifts have been among the top-selling items on site, along with sentimental purchases, token gifts and deliveries going to addresses other than the person's home address, aptly showcasing the nation's feelings at the moment.

Thank You rainbow tee, £20, Kindred

Claudia Winkleman, Ashley Roberts and Laura Whitmore have all taken to Instagram to show off their rainbow tees for the NHS. Kindred has partnered with #ClapForYourCarers - and 100 percent of the revenue goes to support the NHS charities.

Rainbow cushion, £30, Notonthehighstreet

Rainbow neon light, £11.99, Amazon

Bella Freud rainbow matches, £15, Cult Beauty

Rainbow hair grips, £3.50, Accessorize

Fill Your Own Rainbow Pinata, £10, Marks & Spencer

Rainbow earrings, £180, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Anya Hindmarch candle, £50, Cult Beauty

Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush, £24, Cult Beauty

Rainbow trainers, £129, Kurt Geiger

Rainbow silke hair ties, £30, Cult Beauty

Rainbow earrings, £53.30, Swarovski

Kendall rainbow stripe blouse, £280, Selfridges

Rainbow cuff jumper, £59, Mint Velvet

Rainbow sleepsuit, £9.99, Zara

WishbeadsAccessories beaded bracelets, prices start from £8, Etsy

Love You rainbow card, £3.19, Scribbler

