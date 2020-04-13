17 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Leanne Bayley
Rainbow themed gifts have been among the top-selling gifts during the coronavirus crisis. From the Kindred T-shirt as seen on Claudia Winkleman, Laura Whitmore and Ashley Williams. Plus, even more colourful presents.
Whether you're showing off the rainbow pictures in your window, dressing up in rainbow colours for the #InstaRainbowChallenge or blowing up colourful balloons to spark joy for your neighbours, it's time to brighten someone's day with a gift during the lockdown. In fact, Notonthehighstreet claim that rainbow-themed gifts have been among the top-selling items on site, along with sentimental purchases, token gifts and deliveries going to addresses other than the person's home address, aptly showcasing the nation's feelings at the moment.
Thank You rainbow tee, £20, Kindred
Claudia Winkleman, Ashley Roberts and Laura Whitmore have all taken to Instagram to show off their rainbow tees for the NHS. Kindred has partnered with #ClapForYourCarers - and 100 percent of the revenue goes to support the NHS charities.
Rainbow cushion, £30, Notonthehighstreet
Rainbow neon light, £11.99, Amazon
Bella Freud rainbow matches, £15, Cult Beauty
Rainbow hair grips, £3.50, Accessorize
Fill Your Own Rainbow Pinata, £10, Marks & Spencer
Rainbow earrings, £180, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Anya Hindmarch candle, £50, Cult Beauty
Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush, £24, Cult Beauty
Rainbow trainers, £129, Kurt Geiger
Rainbow silke hair ties, £30, Cult Beauty
Rainbow earrings, £53.30, Swarovski
Kendall rainbow stripe blouse, £280, Selfridges
Rainbow cuff jumper, £59, Mint Velvet
Rainbow sleepsuit, £9.99, Zara
WishbeadsAccessories beaded bracelets, prices start from £8, Etsy
Love You rainbow card, £3.19, Scribbler
