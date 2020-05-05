Normal People's Connell has inspired people to shop for this unusual fashion item The TV adaptation has inspired a new trend for men

It’s fair to say the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People has been a hit; the show delivered BBC Three’s best-ever week, and fans can’t get enough of one key part of the show: Connell’s chain.

The lead male character wears the subtle accessory throughout the series, and eagle-eyed viewers are desperate to get their hands on one, too - so much so that there’s been a 500% increase in searches for Chain Necklaces on shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it. Meanwhile searches on men’s chains are up 56 per cent on the Argos website, with a 15 per cent week-on-week increase in sales since the show aired.

An Argos spokesperson said: “Connell’s chain has become an iconic fashion item overnight, showing that sometimes the best and most effective accessories are the simplest.”

There’s even a fan account dedicated entirely to the jewellery on Instagram, and @ConnellsChain already has a massive 28,000 followers. Who knew we could all love a subtly sexy piece of jewellery so much?!

And if you’re tempted to stock up on one for your man? The good news is there are lots of styles for men - or women, since the humble chain has been one of fashion’s favourite items for a while now. These are the very best to shop - because if you can’t try something new in lockdown, when can you?

Sterling silver chain, £69.99, Argos

Gold-plated sterling silver necklace, £18, ASOS

Stone pendant chain necklace, £17, & Other Stories

Incredibly, Paul Mescal - the actor who played Connell in the series - says he doesn't even have the chain any longer. In an interview with Variety, revealed that he actually gave the token to co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as a wrap gift before it was temporarily lost during a photoshoot. He explained: "I gave it to Daisy and I'm not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff but [it was found eventually] and I think Daisy has it now. You can call off the search party!"

