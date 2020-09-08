﻿
workwear-outfits

Work outfit essentials for Autumn/Winter 2020: Go back to work in style

Going back to work means a whole new wardrobe, don't you think?

Leanne Bayley

Now that summer is simmering down, we're all getting excited about our Autumn Winter wardrobe. The transitional items we can add to our daily work outfits - the chic trench coat, the chunky masculine loafers, the crisp white shirt. Let's put it this way, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Pumpkin Spiced Latte season. 

1. The dogtooth jacket

Dogtooth is everywhere on the high street right now. You might choose something subtle like a necktie or a bag, or you could go a bit more full-on with a dogtooth jacket. We're loving this Marks & Spencer one. We'd pair with a crisp white shirt, a pair of smart cigarette trousers, a chunky gold necklace and a pair of loafers.  

marks-and-spencer-jacket

Dogtooth longline jacket, £89, Marks & Spencer 

2. The monochrome work dress

We don't know about you but we're still not ready to give up our love for a summer dress, but as we move into Autumn and our trips back to the office, we'll be opting for midi-length designs with long sleeves. 

topshop-black-white-dress

Monochrome midi dress, £49.99, Topshop 

mint-velvet-black-white-dress

Animal knot midi monochrome dress, £129, Mint Velvet 

3. The perfect white shirt 

Finding the perfect white shirt is no mean feat. If you're a fan of a fitted blouse or a loose, oversized look, you simply cannot go wrong. We love this River Island shirt with its snazzy back detail. 

river-island-white-shirt

White tie back shirt, £28, River Island 

4. Wide leg trousers

As we've all been at home wearing tracksuit bottoms, we can't all of a sudden be expected to wear restricting tight trousers. We'll be easing ourselves in gently with a pair of wide-leg trousers. We love these & Other Stories ones. 

other-stories-trousers

Wide leg trousers, £69, & Other Stories 

5. An oversized blazer 

This year our blazer collection is going XL. Put your fitted blazers aside and invest in an oversized power blazer. This H&M version is chic and stylish. 

oversized-blazer

Grey oversized blazer, £34.99, H&M

6. Masculine loafers 

Similar to blazers, our slimline loafers have been switched up for a more maximalist look. These Russell & Bromley chain loafers have been crafted in Italy from the softest smooth black calf leather and detailed by an on-trend square toe. The heavy, grunge-inspired gold chain trim is what makes them. Wear yours with a belted blazer and ankle-grazing trousers this season.

russell-bromley-loafers

Chain trim loafers, £225, Russell & Bromley 

7. Trench coat 

A trench coat is ideal for your transitional wardrobe. Lightweight enough to have on when the sun comes out to play but warm enough for the slight chill in the air. 

stone-trench

Stone trench coat, £65, Next

8. A decent-sized work bag 

Now we have to carry a few more things to work - a face mask, hand sanitiser, our own water bottle to name but a few - you'll need a roomy work bag that you can fit everything in. This one from Tanya Lee is personalised so no one will accidentally pick up your handbag thinking it's theirs. 

tanya-lee-bag

Chanella chain bag, £50, Tanya Lee Boutique 

9. Work-approved face mask

You might want to leave your glitter face masks at home and choose a chic and stylish version instead. YR Store is selling this marble face covering that's so ideal for your commute to the office. It's patterned and fun without being a bit too wacky. 

selfridges-face-mask

YR Store Marble face mask, £12, Selfridges

10. A camel coat 

If you're looking for the perfect coat to wear in Autumn, we're going for cappuccino shades. This Evie overcoat in camel brings comfort and style to your outwear wardrobe. A great layer to complement cosy knitwear and wide-leg trousers, it will see you through the cooler months for years to come.

reiss-coat

Camel Evie coat, £325, Reiss

