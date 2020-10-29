Black Friday early deals and discount codes you need to know about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s one of the online shopping events of the year – yes, I’m talking about Black Friday, which falls on 27 November. It’s a matter of weeks away, but many of the early deals and sales have already started!

Great news for those of us who are looking for a bargain Christmas present – and by "those of us", I mean all of us. Or maybe you just want to update your winter wardrobe and treat yourself? Either way, read on for the best deals along with special discount codes to save.

We’ll be updating as more new deals get dropped so don’t forget to bookmark and keep checking back!

ASOS

Until 8am Friday 30 October – so be snappy if you want to take advantage of this one – ASOS are offering 20% off everything storewide, and entry into a prize draw to win 10,000. Just use code: FLIPYOURFEARS at checkout.

REISS

There’s good savings to be had at one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands Reiss - 20% off full-price items across the store.

TOPSHOP

Until midnight on Thursday 29 October – hurry hurry – there’s also 20% off everything in Topshop.

BOHOO

You can get 30% off everything at Boohoo right now, including mens’ and womens’ fashion and their full beauty range.

HARVEY NICHOLS

You can get 10% off everything with code: HNAUTUMN10 and receive a complimentary Haircare Gift when you spend over £90 across 2 or more beauty products, code: HNHAIR

ALL SAINTS

Now that’s a great saving – AllSaints are offering up to 50% off and an extra 20% on top of that on selected items!

CULT BEAUTY

Well this is exciting! Cult Beauty are offering a Best of 2020 Goody Bag – worth over £445 – free when you spend £180. It features 25 of their top rated products, 10 of them full size, including heroes by Charlotte Tilbury, Honest Beauty and Iconic London.

KATE SPADE

You can save when you shop at Kate Spade – beloved by both the Duchess of Cambridge and sis Pippa Middleton. Get £50 off when you spend over £200 and £100 off when you spend over £300. Just use the code: FALLTREAT

EBAY

There's up to 30% off – and in many cases much more – on selected items at eBay at the moment until 12 November. It’s well worth a look.

AMAZON

The online shopping portal has a host of Black Friday early deals in every category, which are updated daily. Until 19 November there are savings to be had in toys and games, home and kitchen, fashion and Amazon own brands and much more.

It’s worth checking back regularly – eg in today’s deal of the day you can get an Oral-B Smart 4 electric toothbrush for 65% off, £44.99 reduced from £129.99!

Oral-B Smart 4 electric toothbrush (available in white, black, and pink) was £129.99 now £44.99, Amazon

JOHN LEWIS

Looking to spruce up your home? There’s 20% off selected home items at John Lewis, including lighting, bedding, bathroom accessories and decorative accessories.

FEEL UNIQUE

If your makeup bag is looking bare, Feel Unique currently have 25% off and three-for-two offers on some of the best beauty brands

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S are also offering a beauty treat for any customers who spend over £30 on clothing, home or beauty. They can pick up a specially curated selection of products – the M&S Beauty Edit box - which is worth over 1£20, for only £20.

SELFRIDGES

There’s 20% off selected womenswear, kidswear and toys up for grabs at Selfridges right now if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or find something for the kids.

