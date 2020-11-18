The HELLO! Loves list: The new in buys we LOVE this month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Need a little help with what to buy this month? We’ve scoured the internet for you to bring the best new in buys and pieces you should be adding to basket in March, from exciting collaborations to new launches and little luxuries.

There's a stylish fashion icon collaboration, the royal-inspired earrings we're wearing on Zoom calls and the make-up bag essential that'll make you look like you've had 8 hour sleep...

March's HELLO! Loves list

The make-up essential you'll buy in bulk: Laura Mercier's Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo, £28, Cult Beauty

Laura Mercier's Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo has finally landed, exclusively, at Cult Beauty - get it before the cult product goes back onto a waiting list.

The dress to ease you out of lockdown: Reiss' sweatshirt dress

Sweatshirt dress, £185, Reiss

Reiss has got just the dress you need for easing out of your joggers - a sweatshirt dress! The blush shade has spring written all over it.

The fashion icon collaboration: Etsy x Iris Apfel

Statement rings, £12.99, Etsy

Etsy has made our dreams come true by collaborating with style icon Iris Apfel. The 90-year-old fashionista has scoured Etsy and curated her very list of fashion favourites, from jewellery to home decor. It's as brilliant a list as you'd expect!

The self-care set: The White Company's Sleep set

Sleep set, £80, The White Company

We ALL need some time out for self care, this year more than ever - we're gifting our friends The White Company's sleep set, crafted to help you get the best night's sleep with calming fragrances and natural sleep remedies.

The Mother's Day gift she'll love: Pandora's rose charm

Rose dangle charm, £55, Pandora

Show your mum just how much you care with Pandora's gorgeous two-tone charm; the charms aren't just beautiful - they carry the sweetest message too.

The spring skincare saviour: Clarins' Total Cleansing Oil

Total Cleansing Oil, £23, Clarins

Skin in need of a little pick-me-up? Upgrade your cleanser to Clarins' cleansing oil, an easy-rinse oil that turns to silky milk to rid your skin of the grit and grime from the day.

The brilliant new bags: Coach Originals

Coach rambler cross body bag, £195, John Lewis

Looking for a new bag for spring? Coach Originals is a new collection exclusive to John Lewis, featuring bags inspired by the iconic designs of Coach's first-ever creative director, Bonnie Cashin. Some styles are just too good to leave in the archives.

The June 21st dress to buy now: Boohoo's floral mini

Floral dress, £19.80, Boohoo

Boohoo have launched a June 21 outfit collection, and we love this pretty floral dress for our first post-lockdown outing. The countdown is on...

The huggies to covet: Annoushka's pearl hoops

Pearl hoops, £590, Annoushka

If you love pearls and love hoops, these earrings from Kate Middleton's favourite accessories label, Annoushka, are your dream combo.

The one-stop gifting hub: MADE. com

Dog bed, £59, MADE.com

One of our favourite homeware sites has launched a gifting hub for all your present-giving occasions. There's something for everyone there, from birthday gifts to presents for pets too.

The secret shopping destination: eBay Brand Outlet

Oliver Bonas jumpsuit, £33, eBay

We're going to let you into a little secret - eBay Brand Outlet, a destination to visit for some of the high street's biggest names at discounted prices. With free delivery, returns and over 150 brands, bookmark it!

The thing your skin's been missing: Irene Forte's Rose Face Oil

Irene Forte Rose Face Oil, £99, Net-A-Porter

This award-winning rose face oil is the perfect at-home facial partner. A powerful blend of nutrient-rich oils, including Wild Rose, Avocado, Sweet Almond, Sunflower and Olive, it hydrates, smooths and protects.

The royal-inspired accessory: Thomas Sabo's crown ring

Crown ring, £198, Thomas Sabo

Preciously handcrafted, this band ring is a real royal eye-catcher!

