12 cheap and cheerful sunglasses that look way more expensive than they actually are

With the sunny weather here to stay, we're updating our wardrobes with the most essential summer accessory: a pair of statement sunglasses. Used to upgrade any outfit (or hide a multitude of sins), we're firm believers you can never have too many.

If you're looking for a new style but don't want to splash out, we've found 12 pairs of designer-look sunglasses that offer full UV protection but have a very affordable price tag.

From classic round and cat-eye to on-trend rectangular shades, here's our edit of the best cheap sunglasses you can buy online now.

Black sunglasses, £9.99, H&M

For less than £10 you can get these tinted frames from H&M, which have amazing reviews.

Angular cat-eye sunglasses, £23, & Other Stories

These angular cat-eye sunnies have a retro feel and will add serious style to any outfit this summer.

Le Specs Air Heart cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses, £55, Liberty

You can't go wrong with chic black cat-eye sunglasses. Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo love them as much as we do and have both been seen wearing this exact pair.

Ombre faux tortoiseshell & clear wayfarer sunglasses, £28, Oliver Bonas

With their tortoiseshell design and chunky wayfarer style, this pair by Oliver Bonas will suit any face shape and always make a statement.

ASOS DESIGN recycled frame hexagon oversized 70s sunglasses, £5, ASOS

If your mantra is go big or go home, you'll love this 70s-inspired hexagonal pair and they cost just £5.

Pearl acetate sunglasses, £38, Anthropologie

Your collection isn't complete without some retro white shades. These are the perfect shape and they have the prettiest pearlescent sheen.

Tortoiseshell sunglasses, £12.99, Mango

These vintage-inspired sunnies are so on-trend and will make you feel like you're in the South of France, even if you're far from it.

Oversized rounded sunglasses, £27, & Other Stories

You'd be forgiven for mistaking these oversized & Other Stories sunglasses for a far more expensive pair. They'll look great with everything, too.

After Hours sunglasses, £39, Quay

Quay's After Hours sunglasses are bestsellers for good reason. The oversized square style is timeless and flattering, while the frames are high-quality and sturdy.

Chosen sunglasses, £41, Privé Revaux

We love Privé Revaux's Chosen sunglasses in champagne gold. With their geometric rimless design, they'll look effortlessly cool paired with any outfit.

SUNGAIT vintage sunglasses, £17.99, Amazon

With over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for their high-quality frames and timeless style, this pair is a steal.

TETRA SUN RX, £69, Specsavers

Specsavers' prescription sunnies are perfect for those who don't want to wear contact lenses under their sunglasses. We love this pair of gold round frames with blush pink tips.

