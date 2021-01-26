10 Galentine's day gift ideas to make your bestie smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day is coming up, and as far as we're concerned, it's a great excuse to show your love to anybody that's special in your life. So why not celebrate Galentine's Day - also known as Palentine's Day - by sending a thoughtful gift to your friends? Single or in a relationship, the idea is to show your besties how much you care about them.

When is Galentine's Day 2021?

As per the wise guidance of Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope (who we can thank for the notion of Galentine's Day in the first place) the special day is actually supposed to be celebrated on 13 Feb - though we'll let you off either way.

"What's Galentine’s Day? It's only the best day of the year!" she says during an episode in the show's second series, which prompted the popularisation of the term. "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Amy Poehler's character says.

Galentine's Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate your closest friends

What's not to love? Things might be looking a little different this year due to the pandemic, but you can still show your closest friends you care by sending a thoughtful gift - scroll down to see our suggestions...

No.1 Hun Card, £3, Emmy Lupin Studio @ Etsy

Let them know they're your number one with this fabulous card designed by illustrator Emmy Smith. There's plenty of other fun designs to choose from, too.

Dried letterbox flowers, £15.95, Bloombox

These hand-picked dried blooms are a wonderful option, since they'll last for months in your bestie's home. We love the wildflower look of this selection.

Galentine's cookie, £8, Beau's Little Bakery @ Etsy

Don't edible gifts make the best gifts?

Cup of ambition mug, from £13, Shop Self Made at Etsy

Any Dolly Parton fans out there? Make your hard-working pals smile with this 'cup of ambition' mug - there's the option to add a card to your order, too, if you like.

F***boy tears gin liqueur, £14.99, Firebox

No explanation needed, here! Empowerment is a drink best served on the rocks...

Glossybox gift, from £16.95, Glossybox

A beauty box full of treats will always be well-received! Glossybox will do all the hard work for you - simply choose your subscription and wait for the gushing thank you texts to arrive...

There Are Girls Like Lions, £9.05, Amazon

Get inspired with this anthology of poems that celebrates womanhood in all forms - covering everything from love, beauty, friendship, motherhood, work, ageing, and much more.

Diptique roses candle, from £32, Space NK

Send her flowers in your own way with Diptique's cult 'Roses' scent - it's soft, fresh and much longer-lasting than a real bunch of red roses.

Anatomicals face masks set, £3.50, ASOS

Finally, the other face masks return! Why not organise a Zoom pampering sesh and send your mates one of these kits?

Letters to my friend, £9.89, Amazon

You'll touch their heart with this sweet notebook of personal letters. Each letter is printed with a unique prompt like: "I knew we would be friends when..." And: "From you, I learned the importance of..."

