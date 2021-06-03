We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It is so important to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially as June marks the beginning of Pride Month. We love seeing our favourite brands creating limited edition products to spread the love, with many proceeds going to a range of charities that support the community and work towards making a difference. Check out our top picks below…

1. Morphe Live With Love Palette

Live With Love Artistry Palette, £20 ($20), Morphe

Celebrate love with this colourful, limited edition palette. 100% of net profits will go to The Trevor Project, to help fund 24/7 suicide prevention & crisis intervention services for LGBTQIA+ youth.

2. Ugg Disco Stripe Slide

Disco Stripe Slide, £100 ($110), UGG

Ugg's Pride campaign features a collection of all-gender footwear, accessories and apparel, and we are obsessed with this statement slip-on. They are donating £20,000 to the Terrance Higgins Trust and the Ohhh! Foundation in the UK.

3. Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set

Rainbow Hearts & Flower Mask Set, £25 ($15), Kate Spade

We love this stylish mask set from Kate Spade that has been designed in celebration of Pride. 20% of net profits from the collection will be donated to The Trevor Project.

4. Tangle Teezer Pride Power Compact Styler

Tangle Teezer Pride Power Brush, £14 ($16), Urban Outfitters

Tangle Teezer has launched a limited edition hairbrush to show their support, and will be donating £10,000 to UK based LGBTQIA+ charity AKT and £36,000 to the Stonewall Community Foundation.

5. Mickey Mouse Rainbow Mug

Rainbow Disney Mug, £18 ($19.99), Disney Store

In celebration of Pride, Disney have released a brand new Rainbow collection, and will be donating funds as part of their ongoing commitment to organisations around the world that support LGBTQIA+ communities. Show your support in the shape of a cup of tea in this fun mug!

6. Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum

Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum, £49 ($54), Cult Beauty

With every Prism product sold, Herbivore will be donating $1 to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $75,000. This vegan and cruelty free serum will boost brightness and keep breakouts at bay!

7. Levi's Pride Liberation Roadtrip Tee

Pride Liberation Roadtrip Tee, £30 ($38), Levis

We love this T-shirt, perfect for throwing on with denim shorts this summer to show your support. 100% of net profits will go to OutRight Action International, a nonprofit organisation working to defend and advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people around the globe.

8. Coach Bethany Belt Bag With Rainbow Quilting

Bethany Belt Bag, £225 ($225), Coach

Coach's Pride collection celebrates equality, diversity and authentic self-expression within the LGBTQIA+ community. The Coach Foundation has made donations to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers.

9. Nails Inc Relationship Status: Proud Nail Polish Set

4-Piece Nail Polish Set, £22 ($22), Nails Inc

During June 2021, Nails Inc will be donating 25% of UK profits from this set to Stonewall to support their work with LGBTQIA+ communities. Do your bit and treat yourself to a magnificent manicure.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.