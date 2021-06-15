We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Are you ready for Father's Day this year? The big day falls on Sunday 20 June and time is creeping around very fast! If you are looking to treat the main man in your life, we've got just what you're looking for, especially if your Dad is suave and swish...

The trendy Dad loves a style gift or two and these presents will be sure to make him swoon. From chic separates, Pjs for lounging, sandals for BBQ parties and a few fashionable fragrances, we've got you covered.

Pyjamas are quite a unique choice, but most Dad's enjoy lounging around on a Sunday morning, so why not make downtime on point? We love this shirt and shorts combo from H&M. The stripe pattern is a true classic.

Pyjama shirt and shorts, £17.99, H&M

OK, we know this is a bit of a splurge, but check out this limited edition vintage travel bag from Aspinal London. Hand-crafted from the finest royal sapphire pebble Italian leather, it features a distinctive hand stitched Union Jack flag and is ideal for those weekends away.

Brit Travel Bag Union Jack £750, Aspinal London

Slogan T-shirts are bang on trend and we think Papa will love rocking this with jeans. Talk about letting everyone know who you are!

Pure Cotton Dad Graphic Loungewear Top, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Get Dad ready for summer with a pair of super-cool Birkenstocks. We love the chocolate brown tone of these 'Arizona' sandals. They can be used year after year due to the timeless design.

Birkenstock Arizona Textured-Suede Sandals, £95, Mr Porter

A gorgeous fragrance is a must-have for any well-groomed Dad, and Creed's Viking has just had a summer revamp. With top notes of bergamot, lemon, mandarin and pink pepper, it's the best cologne money can buy.

Viking Cologne, £240, Creed

Every stylish man needs a skinny blazer - and this ASOS number is ideal for a Dad that wants to make a bold impact on a night out.

ASOS DESIGN skinny blazer, £34.00, ASOS

For the man-about town that always looks fresh, step Dad up to the table with a pair of Mallets. These sleek trainers have a smooth silhouette and funky gold-tone detailing.

GRFTR White Gum, £175, Mallet London

If your Dad has an epic tie collection, this presentation box is perfect for storing his special pieces in. So bouji!

Tie Display Case, £65, Amazon

For the suited and booted Dad, this impressive fragrance set from Jo Malone London definitely has the wow factor. As part of the brand's collaboration with Huntsman Savile Row, it comes in a complimentary keepsake Trousseau Box.

Huntsman Trousseau Collection, £512, Jo Malone London

