Back to school style for grown ups! Varsity sweatshirts are seriously trending right now - 11 of our favourites

If you follow any curated fashion accounts on Instagram, you won't have to scroll for long to see Princess Diana in her varsity sweatshirt and cycling shorts combo. The now-iconic look has been emulated many times, and after over a year of lockdowns and loungewear, the preppy athleisure style has never been more popular.

With this sports-luxe revival comes plenty of new varsity sweaters to wear as we move into autumn and beyond. From H&M to Net-A-Porter, here's where you can find 11 of the best to shop online now.

Printed sweatshirt, £24.99, H&M

H&M's new vintage-style varsity sweatshirt is very similar to one Princess Diana wore in the 90s. It has an oversized cut and it's super soft.

Cotton-blend printed sweatshirt, £29.99, Mango

Because a pink varsity-style sweatshirt is pretty much a wardrobe staple.

Reclaimed Vintage inspired relaxed sweatshirt, £30, ASOS

If you can't make it to Santorini this summer, wear this stylish vintage-look sweater instead.

Printed sweatshirt, £19.99, H&M

H&M's green NFL varsity sweatshirt has just come back in stock in all sizes. Grab one before they're gone.

Polo Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, £139, Urban Outfitters

We could definitely see Princess Diana in this Polo Ralph Lauren crew neck varsity sweatshirt.

California oversized sweatshirt, £18, Pretty Little Thing

This oversized grey marl sweater is exactly what we want to throw on over gym wear.

Varsity logo sweatshirt, £15, New Look

Varsity sweatshirts don't come much more classic than this one from New Look. It's a great cut and it's on sale.

Navy fleeceback harvard sweater, £26, Missguided

Wear this Harvard sweater for Princess Diana-worthy varsity style.

Colorado Springs crew neck sweatshirt, £42, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters do the comfiest sweaters. With its subtle Colorado Springs logo and over 700 positive customer reviews, we can see why it's selling fast.

Printed sweatshirt, £17.99, H&M

Wear your favourite city across your chest with this H&M sweatshirt. Choose from Paris, Barcelona or Chicago, in colourways from beige to orange-red.

Stradivarius California sweatshirt, £19.99, ASOS

This Stradivarius sweatshirt pairs perfectly with jeans and chunky white trainers.

