61 of the best designer clothes deals to shop this Black Friday

There are so many sales on designer clothes and premium high-street brands this Black Friday, and if you get in quickly you can grab yourself an early deal. The big day is officially 26 November, but lots of sales are already starting to go live. Whether you're on the hunt for capsule wardrobe classics or statement pieces, we've done all of the hard work for you and searched online to find the best discounts available right now.

From Farfetch to Matches Fashion, there are already huge savings to be had, so take a look and keep checking back for updates on all of the sales as they happen.

Best designer Black Friday clothes deals

Net-a-Porter Black Friday Sale 2021

Net-A-Porter is always one of the sales we're most excited about. Unlike other luxury retailers, last year they offered up to 50% off both current and past-season collections, so you can upgrade your wardrobe with the pieces you really want. The Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is likely to begin bang on 26 November and everything will sell out quickly, so make sure to bookmark all of the items you have your eye on. We have our fingers crossed for Gucci party dresses, Isabel Marant leather trousers and Saint Laurent's new season cape.

What we’re bookmarking for the Black Friday sale:

Gucci Sequin-embellished pointelle-knit wool mini dress, £1,350

Victoria Beckham Open-back knitted maxi dress, £1,390

Isabel Marant Bilirokia leather straight-leg pants, £2,365

Saint Laurant Leather-trimmed cashmere and wool-blend felt cape, £3,875

Mother Hiker Hover distressed high-rise straight-leg jeans, £295

Jacquemus Jocou embellished stretch-wool midi shirt dress, £550, Net-A-Porter

Matches Black Friday Sale 2021

The Matches Fashion Black Friday sale is yet to begin, but if you can't wait another few days there are always some amazing finds in their Sale section. Right now you can get your hands on a cashmere sweater by The Row, rib-knit flared trousers by Proenza Schouler and a dreamy Dundas sequin dress that's just asking to be worn this party season.

Sale buys we're loving:

The Row Braulia cashmere sweater, was £1,260 now £630

Dundas Laced-front sequinned and beaded mini dress, was £4,280 now £2,140

Proenza Schouler high-rise rib-knitted flared-leg trousers, was £935 now £561

Vetements Asymmetric leather mini skirt, was £1,720 now £1,032

Balmain Buttoned halterneck jersey dress, was £2,895 now £1,447

Selfridges Black Friday Sale 2021

Last year, we were treated to 20% off almost everything at Selfridges over the Black Friday weekend with the code SELFCCE, and we're hoping for much of the same for 2021. The luxury retailer also has an impressive year-round sale online which currently includes a gorgeous Reiss halter dress, a cosy Whistles zip sweater and a Ted Baker dress in this year's must-have print - zebra.

Sale buys we're loving:

Ted Baker Eara zebra-print dress, was £125 now £75

Sweaty Betty jersey jogging bottoms, were £70 now £52.50

Reiss Orla woven halter midi dress, was £188 now £95

Ted Baker Neila wool-blend palazzo trousers, were £105 now £85

Whistles Zip-neck cotton-blend sweatshirt, was £89 now £59

Farfetch Black Friday Sale 2021

Farfetch has promised a huge sale from 26 November, and if that's anything like last year it could be up to 60% off. For now, you can take a look at the current deals on offer which include a floaty Erdem dress, tailored trousers by Balmain and a Zimmerman maxi which would look incredible paired with a red lip this Christmas.

Sale buys we're loving:

Erdem Austin printed cape dress, was £1550 now £465

Marni Cap-sleeve panelled midi dress, was £1,560 now £1,092

Balmain Tailored flared trousers, was £976 now £488

Zimmerman The Lovestruck frilled dress, was £2,173 now £1,630

Bernadette Emma blazer, was £610 now £122

Best premium high street Black Friday clothes deals

Italian virgin wool shearling mix midi coat, was £535 now £428, Karen Millen

Cashmere blend V neck cardigan, was £75 now £60, Karen Millen

Jo Holland printed mesh midi dress, was £159 now £79.50, Coast

Pleat skirt printed midi dress, was £119 now £59.50, Coast

Lauren by Ralph Lauren vest, was £159 now £111, Very

adidas originals 3 Stripe Trefoil Leggings, was £25 now £20, Very

Ruched mini dress, was £92 now £44.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

Flora tweed dress, was £295 now £174, Kate Spade

Daisy eyelet top, was £175 now £114, Kate Spade

Essie ruffle neck blouse, was £65 now £45.50, Aligne

Ember jersey mesh printed top, was £45 now £27, Aligne

Best men's designer Black Friday clothes deals

Vetements Colour-block wool coat, was £2,480 now £992, Farfetch

Wood Wood Frederik checked blazer, was £466 now £233, Farfetch

Off-White All-over logo print hoodie, was £445 now £289, Farfetch

A.P.C. Rufus Embroidered Sweat, was £185 now £120, END Clothing

Carhartt WIP Watch Hat, was £19 now £15, END Clothing

Ted Baker Core relaxed-fit cotton-blend shorts, were £69 now £48, Selfridges

Diesel Photo-print cotton-jersey T-shirt, was £55 now £27, Selfridges

Kendal cotton pique polo shirt, was £78 now £35, Reiss

Florida suede twin pocket shirt, was £368 now £245, Reiss

Champion Washed out black hoodie, was £80 now £64, Urban Outfitters

Nike Essential Men's running jacket, was £64.95 now £48.97, Nike

Tommy Hilfiger Logo t-shirt, was £40 now £32, Very

adidas Tape jogger pants, were £38 now £28, Very

Best kids' designer Black Friday clothes deals

Stella McCartney Kids Flamingo jersey and tulle dress, was £85 now £59, MyTheresa

Zimmerman Kids Brighton floral cotton voile top, was £115 now £80, Mytheresa

Balenciaga Cotton-blend trackpants, was £185 now £129, Mytheresa

Stella McCartney Kids Set of 2 cotton tank tops, were £50 now £35, Mytheresa

Sonia Rykiel striped ruffled dress, was £413 now £124, Farfetch

Emporio Armani striped crewneck sweater, was £190 now £133, Farfetch

Billieblush Film Festival-print T-shirt, was £25 now £15, Farfetch

