The best Christmas jumpers to buy for Christmas Jumper Day

Jolly and chic…

prosecco-jumper-matalan

Christmas Jumper Day is creeping around quickly (FY1, it falls on 14 December - mark your diaries) and every year, more and more amazing designs appear on the rails, and they're even more outlandish than the year before! Ever since Mr. Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer offering in Bridget Jones’s Diary, they have become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans. You don't have to rock traditional, Granny-style knits either - there are some seriously chic jumpers out there right now that will give your stylish ensemble that extra sparkly edge. If you don't know where to start, never fear - we are here to assist you. We've rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you're after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we've got just what you need.

Love the jumpers in the photo above? From left to right: The Joeyeux Noel jumper, £45, the candy cake wreath jumper, £55, and the snowflake chevron jumper, £45, all Topshop.

Best thing about Christmas? Prosecco of course! We love the cheerful red slogan on this jolly jumper - it would fabulous with a pair of black leather trousers.

 

£15.00, Matalan

valentino-christmas-jumper

Warning - this jumper is a big treat, but so worth it! Made in softly spun cream wool, this cable knit of dreams features a chic black ribbon running through it - giving the illusion of the perfect Christmas present. Throw on with a pair of skinny jeans for an instant, well-put together look.

 

£510, Red Valentino @ Net-a-Porter

roman-christmas-jumper

And the award for the prettiest jumper of them all has to go to this blush pink, fluffy yarn number from Roman. Featuring a gold sequin deer, this piece will ensure you get all the festive vibes. A side of hot chocolate is optional….

 

£28, Roman

h-and-m-jumper

Name a more Instagrammable Xmas sweet than the candy cane! H&M has the right idea when it comes to Christmas knits - keep it sweet. The 'Candy Cane Cutie' detail is a gorgeous treat and even comes in bright red, too.

 

£17.99 H&M 

peacocks-christmas-jumper

Anyone for après-ski? This fabulous Fair Isle design is perfect for a cosy day by the fire. Featuring long sleeves, a rounded neckline, it's just what you need for the holidays - and we are loving the festive colourway too.

 

£16.00, Peacocks

bella-freud-christmas-jumper

One of our favourites songs, this ridiculously chic design by Bella Freud is almost too good to keep just for Christmas. This wool-blend sweater has a glittery finish and contrasting red cuffs. Add a splash of red lipstick and your good to go.

 

£320, Bella Freud @ Net-a-Porter

reindeer-jumper

Above all, Christmas jumpers are supposed to be fun. So you can imagine our delight when we saw this gem - it  features a golden stag that has appliqué pom poms hanging off his antlers. Genius!

 

£39, Topshop

topshop-christmas-jumper

Topshop has pulled out all the stops this year with their festive jumpers - and one of our favourites has
to be this beauty. Not only does it feature the cutest wreath embroidery on the front - there's also red bows and bells attached. Jingle bell rock!

 

£55, Topshop

christmas-jumper-marks-and-spencer

True fashionistas would team this soft and shiny offering from Marks & Spencer with a shimmering pleated skirt or tailored trousers. In fact, we are so starry-eyed about this one that we are off the M&S on our lunch break..

 

£25, Marks & Spencer 

blue-star-christmas-jumper-primark

Sometimes it makes a nice change to ditch the standard red and green at Xmas and go for something a little different! Primark has an enormous range of Christmas jumper this year - and this one caught our eye straight away. Made in the prettiest cobalt blue with a shining star motif on the front - it's a big hit in our book. 

 

£12, Primark 

next-christmas-jumper

Ginger bread? Check. Candy Canes? Check! This light grey design is a subtle nod to all things that make you smile at Christmas time. Just add earmuffs and the fuzziest scarf you can find..

 

£25, Next

boden-christmas-jumper

Ok, so not strictly a jumper - but Boden's festive sweat is at the top of our list to Santa. Made in soft luxurious cotton - it has the phrase 'Happy and Bright' on the front in festive white and red yarn. A lovely relaxed fit - cuddling up in your sweats never looked so good.

 

£60.00, Boden

damart-jumper

Baubles and sequins are the ideal ingredients for the perfect Christmas jumper - and this dreamy number from Damart is so glitzy - who needs a glittery dress eh? With a flattering crew neckline and boxy fit - team with a red coat for maximum impact.

 

£29.00 Damart

