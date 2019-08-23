﻿
Fashion

8 Marks & Spencer coats that will get you excited for Autumn

New season delights...

...
Blue coat from Marks & Spencer
Ok ok, we know a heatwave is on the horizon, and this weekend we'll be baring skin and eating ice-cream, but it doesn't mean we can't get ahead with our Autumn Winter wardrobe for 2019. We've been given a sneak peek of the NEW (we repeat: NEW) Marks & Spencer coats that will be landing in store any day now to take your fancy. Whether you're after a pop of colour (we're obsessed with the cobalt blue belted wrap coat) or a camel coat, faux fur or even a reversible coat, you're going to be rushing to the checkout.

 

This blue coat is definitely top of the wishlist. The 70s-style woollen wrap coat also comes in black and is priced at £99. 

SHOP: Blue wrap coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

Reversible coat from Marks & Spencer
STOP THE PRESS. This is a reversible coat which technically means you get two coats for the price of one. Winning. Choose between the plain camel hue or a checked side. The wool coat is from the Autograph range and features patch pockets to the plain side. 

SHOP: Reversible coat, £129, Marks & Spencer 

 

Reversible coat from Marks & Spencer
This is the other side of the reversible coat. Gorgeous, right? 

SHOP: Reversible coat, £129, Marks & Spencer 

Cream coat from Marks & Spencer
Every wardrobe needs a transitional coat, and this cream one ticks all the right boxes. With the light colour, and the length, this is the ideal coat to wear when the weather starts to turn. We love this one!

SHOP: Bouclé coat, £129, Marks & Spencer

Black faux fur coat from Marks & Spencer
A faux fur coat for £59? Such a bargain. This black coat will sell out - mark our words. We'd be teaming this over our party dresses and wrapped up warm with our jeans and jumpers - a very versatile piece. 

SHOP: Black faux fur coat, £59, Marks & Spencer

 

Brown coat from Marks & Spencer
This coat isn't brown, it's RAISIN coloured thank you very much. 

SHOP: Raisin coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

Short cropped jacket from Marks & Spencer
This cropped short jacket will look great with the autumnal hues. 

SHOP: Cropped short jacket, £99, Marks & Spencer 

Green coat like Meghan Markle's from Marks & Spencer
How Duchess Meghan is this holly-hued coat? Treat yourself to the classic style investment from the Autograph collection. With its sharp tailored fit, it'll be in your wardrobe for years to come.

SHOP: Double breasted coat, £119, Marks & Spencer 

Cropped parka jacket from Marks & Spencer
We didn't know we wanted a cropped parka jacket UNTIL NOW. Marks & Spencer is selling this Per Una casual wax parka jacket and we love the laid back swing shape. 

SHOP: Parka jacket, £89, Marks & Spencer

 

