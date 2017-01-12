The reason why Kate always wears a clutch bag

The Duchess of Cambridge always make headlines when she steps out thanks to her impeccable style and covetable looks from designers including Erdem and Mulberry.

Fans will know that whatever she wears Kate is rarely seen without the perfect clutch bag to match her look, and there appears to be a very good reason why.

Kate always wears a clutch bag for her official engagements

Far from just being a fashionable accessory, etiquette experts have revealed that the Duchess may choose to hold a clutch to avoid awkward interactions during her official engagements.

Myka Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, explained to Good Housekeeping: "When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward."

However etiquette expert William Hanson has suggested that Kate doesn't need to use her handbag as a way to avoid shaking hands with people. Instead the Duchess could take cues from fellow senior royals like the Queen, who tends to wear a bag with a strap.

Etiquette experts suggest the way she holds her bag is to avoid awkward interactions

"It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first," William explained to Mail Online.

William added that as she becomes more comfortable in her royal duties, Kate will learn that she doesn't need to shake hands with everyone should she not want to.

"With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn't be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone," he explained. "A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice."