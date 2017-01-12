Holly Willoughby overtakes Kate to be named the nation's favourite style icon

Holly Willoughby has overtaken the Duchess of Cambridge to be voted the nation's favourite style icon. The This Morning presenter topped a poll of celebrity style influencers for 2017 by fashion website Styledlike.com, pushing Kate into second place.

In total, 16% of women chose Holly as the celebrity they would look to first for outfit inspiration, and Kate followed close behind, with 14% of women saying they aspire to emulate her elegant style.

Holly Willoughby has been named the nation's favourite style icon

Also making the top five are US stars Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian. They were followed by Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson, Alexa Chung, Mila Kunis, HELLO! Online blogger Michelle Keegan and Emma Stone.

Holly is often praised for her dress sense, which typically sees her wear a number of high street pieces from brands such as Zara, H&M and Marks and Spencer. The popular television presenter also documents many of her outfits on Instagram to show fans how they can recreate her look.

Holly's style is praised for being relatable

Emma Scott, co-founder of Styledlike.com, said that this makes her a lot more relatable than other celebrities.

"When conducting this survey we really were expecting Kate to come out on top, so it was quite refreshing to see Holly leading the way. Holly's style is universally appealing, with most age groups and regions calling her out as one of their favourites," Emma commented.

The Duchess of Cambridge came a close second in the poll

"A contributing factor to this is most definitely the fact that her wardrobe is both relatable and affordable. She tends to opt for high street brands such as River Island and New Look, whereas a lot of other celebrities prefer higher end or designer labels."

She concluded: "Holly also wears outfits that most people would happily wear to work or to relax in at the weekend. She really is an all-rounder."