Aldi's sellout £15 UGG-style slippers are so popular - you need to pre order them! Get them before they go...

Winter is a great excuse to invest in some sheepskin slippers. You know the drill - it's cold, the heating is up full whack and you really fancy a duvet day. Slippers are the perfect accompanying accessory - but if you don't have a spare £80 for a pair of Uggs - Aldi has just the thing! The brand's Luxury Sheepskin Slippers retail at just £15.99 and feature a super-soft sheepskin lining with a supportive rubber sole. Made in a delicious chocolate brown with a grey furry top - they look so warm yet chic and we can't wait to get our hands on a pair. But there is a catch - the slippers are part of Aldi's 'Specialbuys' which means once they are gone - they really are gone, so don't delay should you wish to invest. They are available to pre-order online from 18 November and purchase in stores nationwide from 22 November so make sure you add that to your diaries...

Aldi also has a pair of sheepskin slippers for men too!

Fashion and beauty dupes appear to be a speciality when it comes to the cut-price supermarket. Earlier this year, Aldi launched a collection of eyeshadow palettes that are a brilliant budget version of the Urban Decay's Naked Palette. The Lacura palettes are known as – Naturals and Naturals Two – and house 12 shades which are cruelty free and cost just £5.99. What's more, they contain a mix of both shimmery and matte hues to suit every skin tone and we especially love the compact case with extra-wide mirror – ideal for touching up one's makeup on the move.

And who can forget the Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser? Fans likened it to Liz Earle's cult hot cloth cleanser – but at a fraction of the price and it has been restocked in store ever since. It comes with a 100 percent muslin cloth and is priced at just £3.99 - perfect for beauty fans on a budget.

