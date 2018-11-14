Emma Louise Connolly on her 'Bridget Jones moment' at Princess Eugenie's wedding The model is engaged to reality TV star Oliver Proudlock

She's the beautiful Scottish supermodel engaged to Made in Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock and has just launched her third collection with fashion label Nasty Gal. Yes, Emma Louise Connolly is living the good life right now. HELLO! caught up with Emma to chat about all things fashion and the model gave us some inside information on her outfit mishap at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's recent wedding. Poor Emma's gorgeous Jane Taylor headpiece blew off into the Thames when she posed for a snap with her beau Oliver. And that wasn't her only outfit stress on the day. Read our interview below to find out what happened…

Congratulations on your new Nasty Gal collection - what’s the piece you think people will love?

Emma: Thank you! I think there is a piece in there for everyone. Especially over the festive period with all the sequins throughout the collection. But I do think the multi coloured sequin dress will be a big hit.

Has it been a dream come true to have this collection?

Emma: Completely. It’s my favourite that we have done so far. We had so much fun creating it all together with the festive party season in mind. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, after all.

You looked the belle of the ball at the royal wedding - how long did it take you to choose your outfit?

Emma: Oh thank you! I actually had a complete nightmare with my outfit and received the dress I wore about 6 hours before the wedding in a stylist rescue package from Danni Timperley. I am very last minute with outfits for events, it’s something I am trying to work on!

You had a nightmare losing your Alice band at the royal wedding - what happened, and were you gutted?

Emma: One minute I was posing for a photo, the next was like being in a wind tunnel and all of a sudden I was Bridget Jones. And an emotional one at that.

Did you take any tips for your upcoming wedding to Oliver Proudlock from the royal wedding?

Emma: It was a true celebration of love between two magical people. I hope our wedding is bursting with just as much love!

Emma Louise and Oliver at the Royal Wedding in October 2018

You’re getting married soon - could we see a Nasty Gal wedding collection in the works next?

Emma: I wouldn’t rule anything out.

Have you started the wedding planning process?

Emma: Not really. We are really enjoying the engagement period and with our house renovation that is taking up a lot of our time. We are so excited to get married but right now we’re just sowing the seeds of our home.

What’s the best thing about being engaged?

Emma: It’s been such a happy time. I think knowing that someone else commits to spending the rest of their life with you is such a special feeling. I can’t wait for everything the future holds for us.

You’re hilarious on Instagram - do you ever feel the need to switch off?

Emma: Thank you! I actually switch off most of the time. What you see on Instagram are just little snippets of my life that I choose to share. I spend a lot of my day off Instagram too!

You go on holiday quite often - where’s your favourite place in the world?

Emma: I really wish we went on holiday more…although it seems like we are on holiday a lot, we are actually working for tourism boards/ travel companies creating media content. We travelled last year to quite a few countries but we only had one proper switch off holiday…to Bath!! Our favourite place. It’s where Ollie and I had our first ever weekend away together about four years ago. It’s a very special place to us! As is Gothenburg in Sweden where Ollie proposed to me. It’s his Mama’s hometown too. It’s so beaut.

What’s your top tip for shopping on a budget?

Emma: I like to splash out on one stand out piece and pair with high street items. I really love our high street shops. I also think having a good pair of jeans is key!

What’s next on the bucket list?

Emma: Renovating our new house! Ollie and I bought a house this summer (hoorah!) and are spending the next few months on this personal project. Our home is such an important part to us, so we will be working on our nest for the next 6 months! Wish us luck...

