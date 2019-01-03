Loved Meghan Markle's black one-shoulder dress? ASOS's maternity version looks identical Dress your bump - royal style!

There's no doubt about it, the Duchess of Sussex has positively glowed throughout her first pregnancy. The wife of Prince Harry has looked the picture of health during her official engagements and is the poster girl for pregnancy style everywhere, wearing items that really have flattered her growing bump. One of our favourite bump moments has to be when she made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Fashion Awards in December. Meghan present a special award to Clare Waight Keller - the woman who designed her iconic Givenchy wedding dress. The royal dressed up for the occasion and kept it simple in black, opting for a one-shouldered number - also by Givenchy. The figure-hugging gown skimmed her frame perfectly and gave her a lovely streamlined silhouette. Now, if you are a pregnant lady and you fancy doing a Meghan and going asymmetric, ASOS has a remarkably similar one-shouldered number which will set you back a purse-friendly £35. Part of the brand's maternity range, it has the same one-shoulder cut and close-fitting detail.

Meghan looked stunning in her one-shoulder Givenchy dress

Black is one of Duchess Meghan's favourite shades to wear and the last time she wore a classic number like this, it was to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in November.

Get the look for £30 at ASOS

Shunning designer threads, the former Suits star opted for a £49.50 dress from M&S. To be honest, we still can't get over it!

The fancy number - which featured a chic V-neck - is known as the Double Crepe Bodycon Dress and also comes in red. It sold out as soon as word got out that Meghan wore it.

A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer told HELLO! "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street."

