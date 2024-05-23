I tried the Marks & Spencer summer co-ord everyone's talking about - and this is what I really thought

In case you hadn't heard, Marks & Spencer's latest summer collection is seriously good. With standout eveningwear, stylish staples and designer-look accessories, I've gone from rarely shopping there to wanting everything. Case in point? The metallic knitted co-ord that caught my eye from the first campaign photos.

I love a co-ord, as they make you look chic and put together while actually requiring minimal effort. They're versatile too, as they can be worn as separates with other items in your wardrobe.

This one from M&S is a midi skirt and halterneck top that's both comfortable (thanks to its soft cotton-rich fabric) and statement (with its silver hue and subtle shimmer).

So how much will such a gorgeous outfit set you back? Surprisingly not that much, as the skirt retails for £35 while the top is just £29.50. They're both available in sizes extra small to extra large.

Admittedly, a fitted midi skirt isn't usually my style, but after seeing how amazing it looked on the model I had to go into store to try it on - and I wasn't disappointed. With its elasticated waistband, it's very comfortable and the fabric is super soft. It's figure-skimming rather than clingy and the open knit gives it a lightweight feel, so it's definitely appropriate for summer.

The top is cut with a crew neckline and sleeveless design that's really flattering. It's not see-through at all, so it's suitable to wear without a bra, although you could definitely get away with wearing a strapless or cross-back style.

I went into M&S on Oxford Street to try the trending knitted co-ord

It has glowing reviews from shoppers, too. One says: "Very soft and comfortable to wear. Lovely quality and can be dressed up or down."

While another wrote: "Good weight cotton, love the cut around the arms, it does not gape. I am a size 10/12 and bought the medium. It fits nicely on the hip and isn’t clingy."

For reference, I'm a UK size 8/10 and I tried the size small. I styled it with black strappy sandals, but I also love it worn with matching metallic accessories for a tonal look.

The beauty of these pieces is they'd suit both slimmer and curvier figures. While the shimmer adds something special to your summer evenings outfits, it also makes them perfect to bring out at party season, and if silver is not your thing, the co-ord is available in a chic cream colour too.

I think fans of a knitted co-ord will also love Mango's grey two-piece for a more casual look. The midi skirt and cropped sweater could be worn off-duty with a pair of sleek white trainers or dressed up with silver boots.