Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada is a vision in silver sequins – all the details on Queen Letizia's stylish friend There's a new fashionista on the block

We didn't think anyone could top the flawless style of Queen Letizia of Spain – until we saw the First Lady of Argentina, that was. It seems the lovely Letizia has met her match with the equally fashionable Juliana Awada, who has been photographed beside the monarch in a series of gorgeous ensembles during the past week. Just look at the pair in their stunning dresses from a reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires on Tuesday evening. Letizia wows yet again in a strapless red number, while statuesque Juliana brings all the glamour in a shimmering silver frock perfect for a regal night out on the town. Amazing.

Juliana Awada and Queen Letizia

And that's not the only elegant outfit Juliana has stepped out in during Queen Letizia and King Felipe's visit to Argentina. Mother-of-two Juliana has showcased a series of chic looks, from a beautiful silk patterned blouse and skirt (just how she made those two patterns work we have no idea, but she did) to a divine long pleated red dress with matching red heels and clutch.

MORE: These Marks & Spencer leather sandals are VERY similar to the £500 Hermes ones

MORE: Queen Letizia changes from Zara co-ord to striking cocktail dress for final Argentina event

Loading the player...

The First Lady also wore a chic navy dress with white polka dots, adding that extra sass with a mini-beehive hairstyle.

So who exactly is Juliana Awada? Her husband Mauricio Macri is the President of Argentina and she has been First Lady since 2015 when he came to power. According to Harpers Bazaar, Juliana is known for her business mind, helping her husband win the election and formerly working for her family's textile firm, Awada. Her eldest daughter, Valentina, is from her previous marriage, while her younger daughter, Antonia, is from her current marriage to Mauricio, writes the publication.

This isn't the first time Juliana and Letitia have been spotted out together. The ladies appeared side by side back in 2017 wearing the most sophisticated baby pink outfits during the President and First Lady's visit to Madrid.

We expect to see a lot more of the stylish Juliana from now on…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.