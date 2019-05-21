Duchess Meghan's gorgeous Reiss mini dress is back in stock - but hurry! A number of sizes are low in stock…

We might be missing the Duchess of Sussex's gorgeous royal wardrobe while she's away on maternity leave, but Meghan's style fans still have a chance to get their hands on her favourite pieces – and happily, one of her most memorable (and affordable) dresses has just come back in stock! Remember Meghan's 60s-style Reiss mini? It's available again online in most sizes, though a number are already low in stock. Meghan wore hers as a maternity dress, of course, though we reckon we could see her wearing it again in more of a loose silhouette.

Meghan in her Reiss 'Azzura' shift dress, £165

The Duchess wore the high-neck shift dress to join a discussion panel on International Women's Day, and teamed it with a black blazer, suede heels and a Stella McCartney clutch bag. The day was particularly significant since she joined the likes of Annie Lennox and supermodel Adwoa Aboah to discuss women's rights, and even touched on how she handles negative press and her thoughts on social media.

WATCH Meghan talking at the International Women's Day panel

We last saw Meghan when she stepped out to present her newborn son Archie to the world, looking effortless just days after giving birth. For the photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, Meghan chose to wear one of her favourite styles, a tuxedo dress, by young British designer Grace Wales Bonner – despite many believing she would wear an outfit from her go-to fashion house Givenchy.

Presenting baby Archie in a Grace Wales Bonner dress

Like the Duchess, Grace is of mixed heritage, and it's thought that Meghan wanted to promote her message when presenting baby Archie to the public. The designer's website reads: "WALES BONNER embraces a multiplicity of perspectives, proposing a distinct notion of luxury, via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches."

Meghan styled her dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and wore her hair down in loose waves. The new mum spoke of her first two days of motherhood while Prince Harry held their newborn, saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."