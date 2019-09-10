I tried on a load of Spanx jeans and even I was surprised at the result Spanx jeans? Really?

As a self-confessed denim-a-holic, I have so many denim jeans. I might even have hundreds, to be honest. I can’t be sure but I know I have way too many - I could probably open my own jean shop; from long to short, boyfriend to girlfriend, skinny to straight and even ripped - I’ve got them all. I love my Topshop jeans and my Levi’s, but could I be convinced by a Spanx pair? Hmmm. I wasn’t so sure. As much as I want my denim to hold me in at times I’m not sure I want to wrestle to get a pair on - à la Bridget Jones and her pants.

This is me in my Topshop Orson jeans which I love, but they definitely don't pull me in - hence why I always wear a blazer

When I got invited to try on the new season denim pieces at Spanx’s headquarters in London, I went along secretly thinking I’d find a pair of black denim jeans I’d wear in winter after I’d consumed far too many Quality Street, mince pies, and boozy Christmas lunches - the jeans you’d pull on but wouldn’t wear them for your fanciest occasion. But I was wrong - these are amazing. They might even be a ‘save for best’ jean, and we all know that’s the highest honour to dish out.

Out of blue, soft black, grey and white, I was shocked to discover that the white jeans might be the most flattering white jeans I’ve ever tried on. Ever. I’m a size medium (or a UK 12) but with a tum. Classic apple shape and some jeans can emphasise it. But with Spanx, the tum vanished. Gone. It’s an absolute miracle.

They also weren’t too hard to put on, and once on, they felt more comfortable than I thought. Will I need someone to pull them from the ankles after too many wines? Potentially. I’m looking forward to waking up still wearing them on the morning after the HELLO! Christmas party.

More denim is coming soon, and I hear belt hooks are on the horizon (yes!) and a crop flare (double yes!). I’m loyal to skinny jeans, but I’m well aware that the current trends are more cropped, flared and Simon Cowell-esque. The latter scares me just as much as you.

These girls sure look happy, don't they?!

At £112, these jeans aren’t cheap but Spanx founder Sara Blakely didn’t become a millionaire for creating a bargain product, did she? If you don’t know the story of how Spanx was created, you need to swot up on Sara - she is one of my favourite female #girlbosses.

At 27-years-old she was selling fax machines door to door and was desperate to reinvent her life. After not being able to wear a pair of cream trousers hanging in her wardrobe because she didn’t have the correct underwear for them, she decided to create them herself - and that’s how she came up with Spanx - hosiery that eliminates VPL. Her genius idea took over the world and is one of the most recognisable brand names to this day.

These jeans won’t be for everyone, but well, I’m sold.

