Victoria Beckham's perfect Christmas gift costs £1,550 - and Meghan Markle is a fan If it's good enough for Duchess Meghan...

Victoria Beckham is spreading the Christmas cheer by giving her customers an easy guide to shopping this festive season – but you'd better be prepared to spend some serious cash. The fashion designer recently shared a list of "polished present" recommendations with her subscription clients over email - and her perfect present will set you back £1,550! Victoria has suggested her small Powder Box clutch bag as an ideal gift for your loved one – and if her recommendation isn't enough to persuade you, the Duchess of Sussex owns one!

Victoria's Powder Box clutch costs £1,550

Meghan was first spotted with the bag on Christmas Day in 2018, and she almost broke the internet. The structured box bag was made in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid. Trimmed with leather, it has a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle. The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, but it's now firmly back in stock, just in time for Christmas.

Meghan carried the Powder Box bag by Victoria Beckham in 2018

According to Victoria, her gift guide is made up of "trinket-like jewellery, sophisticated separates and elegant evening wear to get you ready for the holiday season". The cheapest items are three branded T-shirts, one of which reads: "I can't concentrate in flats", but they still cost £95 each. There's also a £165 mini keyring and a £220 gold lighter. Victoria's trademark aviator-style sunglasses made the cut and come in a variety of colours for £370.

If you have a bit more cash to spend but don't fancy the 'Meghan-approved' clutch, you can purchase a lambskin drawstring bag emblazoned with 'Victoria Beckham' and the address of her flagship London store for £795. Merry Christmas!

