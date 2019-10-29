The Marks & Spencer striped jumper dress you need in your life this winter The high street store is ready for cold weather…

It's pretty chilly out there right now, which means it's time to layer up, and get cosy in style. We are loving the M&S Collection range from Marks & Spencer, and there's one dress in particular that has caught our eye! The 'Striped Ribbed Fit & Flare Knitted Dress' costs just £29.50 and packs a powerful punch thanks to the amber, black and camel stripes that run through it. It is made in a slim, fit and flare silhouette and best of all, there's a turtle neck for added warmth. LOVE! Victoria Beckham has a very similar jumper dress in her upcoming collection, which is made in the same midi length, and boasts autumnal stripes, just like the M&S version. We aren't sure what the price will be, but we doubt there will be much change from around £800.

SHOP: £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer dress is big news online, with shoppers giving it 5-star reviews. One customer wrote: "I saw this dress on the website and liked it a lot. The dress is cosy, without being too warm. The material is soft and makes me feel beautiful and the colour scheme is just gorgeous. All in all, a great value, stunning and comfy dress." Another added: "I will wear this dress with high black or tan suede boots. The fabric is oh so soft and very comfortable, sure to be my favourite Autumn/Winter dress, can’t wait to wear it!"

Check out Victoria Beckham's upcoming striped jumper dress

We are forever scanning the brand's website and on Monday we noticed the Duchess of Sussex's Smart Works dress she launched back in September has had a makeover!

SHOP: £19.50, M&S

The simple black dress has been given a new look for winter - it now has a navy blue and ditzy paisley print emblazoned over the top.

With its simple shape and clean lines, you can't argue with Meghan, who hand-selected this dress to include in her Smart Works edit. We wonder if she will step out in it? After all, the royal loves M&S, just like us....

