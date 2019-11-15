This Morning's beauty expert wore a Marks & Spencer outfit and you're going to want it

Regular fans of This Morning will recognise Sarah Jossel - the beauty expert who teaches Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, and Ruth and Eammonn all the tips and tricks of the beauty industry. From fake tan to retinol, party makeup and more. For Friday's show it was all about how to get the perfect winter glow, telling Ruth and Eammon all the ways on how to wake up your face and look sun-kissed when there's no sun.

For her segment on the morning show, the beauty journalist (who is also referred to as The Beauty Boss) wore a Marks & Spencer combo you'll wish you owned. And luckily, you can, because it's brand new season. Hurrah!

Sarah's lilac cashmere jumper, £79, was the perfect choice for the grey dreary day, and showed off her floral skirt, which is also from Marks & Spencer. Priced at £49, this is such a winning piece for winter florals. She completed her outfit with a pair of shoes Holly often wears, her Gianvito Rossi heels.

You can make like Sarah and combine the colours of the skirt with the rest of your outfit, or add oversized knitwear and flat boots for a comfy day look.

SHOP HER STYLE

Satin floral print wrap midi skirt, £49.50, M&S

BUY NOW

Pure cashmere round-neck jumper, £79, M&S

BUY NOW

Suede pumps, £510, Gianvito Rossi @ Net-a-Porter

BUY NOW

Sarah recently interviewed another This Morning star, the fantastic Rylan Clarke, where they spoke about his ultimate beauty routine. The presenter used to work on a Benefit beauty counter and knows a thing or two about cosmetics. What a power duo!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.