There is a Strictly-themed Christmas jumper and it's amazing – and for charity! We're a little obsessed with this Strictly Christmas jumper

Do you eat, sleep and breathe all things Strictly Come Dancing? If your answer is yes, then this is definitely the jumper for you! Website notjustclothing.com has launched a whole new Christmas jumper based on the dancing show – and each purchase of the jumper will see a donation go to the Save the Children charity.

Do you fancy a Strictly Christmas jumper?

The jumper in question is everything you could want from a Strictly-themed clothing item, as it pays homage to the much coveted Glitterball trophy with a large Glitterball on the front, over the four judges' scoreboards. The back of the jumper has a knitted pink Christmas tree, and the iconic catchphrase: "Keep dancing!" The site is hoping to help reach a 50k donation for Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day, so pick up your amazing number today. The unisex Christmas jumpers range from £32.99 to £39.99 and come in a variety of sizes from XS to XXL.

The site also has a Christmas themed jumper

Speaking about the knitwear, the founder of the site, Mike Harding, said: "There is no bigger Christmas cultural moment than the Strictly final. This knit is designed to dazzle, celebrating the glitz and glamour of the show – and one that’s sure to be judged a perfect 10 as your shimmy your way on to the dance floor at your festive party." If Strictly isn't your cup of tea, the website is also offering special Christmas Love Island jumpers, which read: "Tis what it is the season to be jolly," which former Islanders Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury have already posed in for the festive season!

