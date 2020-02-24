Melania Trump steps out in a chic white jumpsuit on state visit to India

First Lady Melania Trump has joined her husband US President Donald Trump for a state visit to India, and she has already worn two incredible outfits despite the fact it is only the start of their trip. As she was pictured disembarking from Air Force One at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Monday, Melania stunned onlookers in a structured white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre.

With long sleeves, a high neckline and pleated, wide-leg trousers, the simple design of the jumpsuit was offset by the statement green and gold sash tied around her waist. Herve Pierre shared a picture of his design sketches on Instagram which included a sample of the sash's material. Speaking of the green silk sash decorated with gold metallic thread, he wrote: "The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors...We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece."

Fans were quick to compliment the designer on his delicate nod to Indian culture, with one writing: "Excellent design: I can see beauty, but also respect for Indian tradition and culture: white color, silhouette, the sash with traditional Indian motive." Others were equally impressed, stating: "LOVE IT" and "Breathtakingly beautiful! Elegant! Perfect!"

Melania wore the stunning ensemble to the 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera before visiting the Taj Mahal. The 49-year-old styled her hair in a straight bouncy blowdry and rocked a grey smokey eye. While she opted for simple white heels for the day, we still can't get over the flat pumps she was pictured wearing as she left America on Sunday.

Walking across the lawn of the White House in preparation to board Marine One, her sophisticated travel outfit was on full display. Melania ditched her trademark sky-scraper heels - which she usually wears on all occasions, even for long flights - she wore classic white pumps with a black trim that perfectly matched her monochrome checked trousers. Following the black and white colour scheme, she added a cosy black roll-neck jumper and a black midi coat.

