Lisa Faulkner reveals she has been scammed – and the story is surprisingly funny Lisa Faulkner bought a loungewear set online and was disappointed when it arrived

Lisa Faulkner has been duped and rather than be upset about it, she decided to share the story with her Instagram followers to avoid them going through the same thing. Taking to her social media profile, the chef shared the surprisingly funny story in a series of clips, explaining how she had fallen victim to a loungewear advert.

"So I've been duped. Not really… I was on Instagram and I saw this loungewear that I decided I would look really good in, and so, I ordered it. I don't know if you've seen on Instagram when they do those adverts. It was a girl with blonde hair, she had this blue sweatshirt that was off the shoulder with stars going down… quite baggy but really nice, and trousers," she explained before hilariously revealing what had actually arrived at her doorstep.

"This is what has arrived. They are nylon, they are tiny. They look alright from there but they will go up in flames if I go near an oven in them. And they are so small! And the top that was meant to be lovely and off the shoulder is got like a wide neck and the stars that I wanted but it's nylon again and it's tiny. It's made for an eight-year-old, not a 48-year-old," she explained before giving a piece of advice to her 239,000 followers. "Duped, can't take it back, never buy anything on those adverts!" she warned them.

MORE: Everything we know about Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's beautiful wedding

The star, who is married to John Torrode, later showed a picture of the advert and we have to admit, the advertised loungewear looks nothing like what the star received.

Lisa didn't let the little shopping disaster ruin her Friday, however, as she later reunited with her friends Amanda Holden, Tamzin Outhwaite and Angela Griffin on Zoom to enjoy a night of Bingo.

Former EastEnders star Tamzin shared a photo of the gathering and it showed Lisa smiling broadly whilst showing off her Bingo card, clearly having left her Instagram scam behind.