Ruth Langsford delights fans with exciting news The This Morning star's fans were excited

Ruth Langsford is certainly a busy lady. When she's not hosting This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes, you'll most likely catch her on QVC, where she keeps audiences entertained by flexing her fashion credentials.

And on Wednesday, the star announced that she would be introducing fellow fashion lovers to a brand new satin top.

Ruth showed off her QVC desk on Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of herself standing over a desk piled with notes and folders, Ruth wrote: "Homework time again! Back at QVC tomorrow night... my Denim jacket will be back and I have a great, new, satin/jersey top I’m excited to show you! Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler 7.00 -9.00 pm."

Fans flocked to the comment section of the doting mum's post to express their excitement.

"Looking forward to it," wrote one. "Can't wait, it’s the highlight of my TV QVC week!" A third added: "Looking forward to watching."

Ruth is fast becoming a fashion icon!

Others were quick to let Ruth know just how much they love her collection, with one sweet follower noting: "Love your denim jacket, so comfy."

It's not the first time that Ruth has left fans impressed this week.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old unveiled a seriously handy kitchen appliance that's shot straight to the top of our must-buy list!

Showing off her Breville filter kettle, the presenter revealed that she prepares for the day ahead by putting her tea bag in a mug the night before.

The fabulous kettle filters water to remove all of the impurities as it works, and illuminates blue once the water is boiled and ready to use.

The best bit, though, is that it's currently available for just £39.95 on Amazon. We're sold!

