10 best puffer coats 2020: From Marks & Spencer to H&M ASOS & Topshop

Katherine Robinson
Do you have a warm coat sorted for Autumn/Winter? A puffer jacket is a great option and there are so many styles to choose from, including maxi puffers, designer padded coats and budget options. We’ve compiled the definitive list from stockists including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and ASOS, and there are even designer options
Where did this year go? Hard to believe it’s time to bid farewell to summer and start thinking about our autumn and winter wardrobes. Do you have a coat sorted for the unpredictable and colder weather that’s on the way? A puffer jacket is the perfect coat to take you all the way through the next six months and there are so many gorgeous designs to choose from. We’ve gathered together the top picks when it comes to puffer coats, from the most versatile Stellla McCartney number you could ever wish for to a pretty pastel purple ASOS budget quilted jacket.
Best bright puffer
Who says yellow is just for summer? With its longline shape and padded design, this water-resistant puffer is perfect for unpredictable weather.
Feather & down puffer coat, £69, Marks and Spencer
Best neutral shade
If you’re not one for brights, and black is too boring, this rose pink puffer is a great option for a neutral-toned addition to your wardrobe
Rose pink puffer jacket, £49.99, Topshop
For animal print lovers
Leopard print right up your street? Then this puffer jacket is purr-fect!
Bershka cropped padded puffer jacket in animal print, £29.99, ASOS
For metal heads
If you’re looking to make a statement – or just a long-time lover of anything shiny, then this padded coat is the one. It features snazzy silver and rose gold – we guarantee you’ll get a compliment every single time you wear this one
Isabel Marant Étoile contrast-panel puffer jacket, £385, Farfetch
Best faux fur option
Looking for a warm winter jacket? Think mink! This ASOS design ticks multiple style boxes
ASOS DESIGN plush faux fur puffer jacket in mink, £55.00, ASOS
Best for those who love winter whites
There’s no better winter colour for a pristine look as the temperatures plummet
Hooded puffer jacket £34.99, H&M
Best lightweight puffer
Marks and Spencer’s warm puffer jacket features Thermowarmth technology – which means it keeps you nice and toasty without being big and bulky. It’s available in four lush autumnal colors – berry, medium blue, black and champagne, in sizes 6-24.
Feather & down puffer coat, £99, Marks and Spencer
Best budget quilted coat
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better cheap puffer jacket – and the colour of this Stradivarius number is absolutely gorgeous too.
Stradivarius padded puffer jacket in lilac, £29.99, ASOS
Best designer puffer jacket
Adidas By Stella McCartney's versatile black puffer jacket features removable sleeves, making it a great option for anyone doing outdoor sports training this autumn. It’s made from a recycled technical shell with quilted padding, and features an oversized silhouette with an adjustable drawstring hood.
Addidas by Stella McCartney removable sleeve-padded shell jacket, £180, Matches Fashion
Best maxi puffer coat
Arket’s cosy beige maxi puffer jacket is great for braving the most chilly of climes – it’s arguably the ultimate winter jacket. The elastic binding at the end of the sleeves keeps out icy winds and the design falls at a mid-calf length to keep the whole body warm. The coat features a two-way zip at the front and side slits with hidden tonal snap buttons that allow for ease of movement.
Long recycled down puffer coat, £225, Arket
