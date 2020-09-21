10 best puffer coats 2020: From Marks & Spencer to H&M ASOS & Topshop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Where did this year go? Hard to believe it’s time to bid farewell to summer and start thinking about our autumn and winter wardrobes. Do you have a coat sorted for the unpredictable and colder weather that’s on the way? A puffer jacket is the perfect coat to take you all the way through the next six months and there are so many gorgeous designs to choose from. We’ve gathered together the top picks when it comes to puffer coats, from the most versatile Stellla McCartney number you could ever wish for to a pretty pastel purple ASOS budget quilted jacket.

RELATED: 12 best belted coats for a stylish autumn, from Marks & Spencer to ASOS

Best bright puffer

Who says yellow is just for summer? With its longline shape and padded design, this water-resistant puffer is perfect for unpredictable weather.

Feather & down puffer coat, £69, Marks and Spencer

Best neutral shade

If you’re not one for brights, and black is too boring, this rose pink puffer is a great option for a neutral-toned addition to your wardrobe

Rose pink puffer jacket, £49.99, Topshop

For animal print lovers

Leopard print right up your street? Then this puffer jacket is purr-fect!

Bershka cropped padded puffer jacket in animal print, £29.99, ASOS

SHOP NOW

For metal heads

If you’re looking to make a statement – or just a long-time lover of anything shiny, then this padded coat is the one. It features snazzy silver and rose gold – we guarantee you’ll get a compliment every single time you wear this one

Isabel Marant Étoile contrast-panel puffer jacket, £385, Farfetch

Best faux fur option

Looking for a warm winter jacket? Think mink! This ASOS design ticks multiple style boxes

ASOS DESIGN plush faux fur puffer jacket in mink, £55.00, ASOS

Best for those who love winter whites

There’s no better winter colour for a pristine look as the temperatures plummet

Hooded puffer jacket £34.99, H&M

Best lightweight puffer

Marks and Spencer’s warm puffer jacket features Thermowarmth technology – which means it keeps you nice and toasty without being big and bulky. It’s available in four lush autumnal colors – berry, medium blue, black and champagne, in sizes 6-24.

Feather & down puffer coat, £99, Marks and Spencer

Best budget quilted coat

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better cheap puffer jacket – and the colour of this Stradivarius number is absolutely gorgeous too.

Stradivarius padded puffer jacket in lilac, £29.99, ASOS

Best designer puffer jacket

Adidas By Stella McCartney's versatile black puffer jacket features removable sleeves, making it a great option for anyone doing outdoor sports training this autumn. It’s made from a recycled technical shell with quilted padding, and features an oversized silhouette with an adjustable drawstring hood.

Addidas by Stella McCartney removable sleeve-padded shell jacket, £180, Matches Fashion

Best maxi puffer coat

Arket’s cosy beige maxi puffer jacket is great for braving the most chilly of climes – it’s arguably the ultimate winter jacket. The elastic binding at the end of the sleeves keeps out icy winds and the design falls at a mid-calf length to keep the whole body warm. The coat features a two-way zip at the front and side slits with hidden tonal snap buttons that allow for ease of movement.

Long recycled down puffer coat, £225, Arket

RELATED: The best chunky boots to shop so you can be right on trend this autumn

Loading the player...

WATCH: Milan Fashion Week: Prada Autumn/Winter Collection

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.