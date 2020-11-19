The best Black Friday 2020 fashion deals you need to know about

This is not a drill – Black Friday is a matter of weeks away, have you got 27 November marked in your diary?

There's no better day to shop till you drop – this year from the comfort of your own home, thanks Lockdown 2.0 - and the deals continue right through until Cyber Monday on 30 November.

If your winter wardrobe needs an upgrade, or if you’re looking for a stylish Christmas gift then Black Friday is the perfect time. Most of the top fashion and designer brands take part and there are great discounts to be had – sometimes as much as up to 50%.

Get browsing and compile your ultimate wish list now so you can go straight in for the shopping kill on the big day. Many of the retailers have already started their sales - read on to find out what you should be adding to basket.

SMYTHSON

Need a new handbag this winter? You can get up to 60% off selected Smythson pieces right now in its fab Black Friday sale – including wallets, bags, purses and some of the chicest keychains you’ve ever seen. How cute is this studded saddle bag which you can snap up for 40% off.

Saddle studs pillow crossbody bag, was £475 now £237, Smythson

TOPSHOP

The Black Friday countdown is already underway at Topshop – there’s 20% off all coats and knits and make sure you bookmark for 27 November as there’s 25% off absolutely everything AND free worldwide standard shipping.

MARKS & SPENCER

Although M&S don't officially take part in Black Friday, for the last few years the iconic brand has dropped some amazing discounts over the same weekend. In 2019, shoppers were given an amazing 50% percent off fashion, beauty and home, so here’s hoping this year we’re in for the same treat.

BOOHOO

Right now there’s 30% off everything at Boohoo – and we expect the discount to seriously increase on the big day itself. You can sign up here for early access.

ASOS

Right now, for a limited time only, ASOS is offering 50% off thousands of selected winter styles including cosy coats hoodies, cute winter dresses, boots cardis and other bits. As for the main Black Friday sale? Last year absolutely everything was marked down on the site and you could get up 70% off.

Nike Court vision trainers in washed coral and white, was £68, now £36, ASOS

H&M

In 2019 there was 20% off everything at H&M during the Black Friday sales so we can expect the same this year. If you can’t wait for the big day there’s a very tasty 50% off selected lines right now in women, men, kids and H&M home.

ALLSAINTS

The All Saints crew’s Black Friday sale is go – there’s 30% off everything right through until Cyber Monday, so there's plenty of time to make up your mind. Now’s the perfect time to invest in one of the brand’s iconic biker jackets if you don’t own one, it’s the kind of thing you’ll wear forever.

Balfern leather biker jacket, was £318 now £222, AllSaints

RIVER ISLAND

The big Black Friday deals will drop at River Island on the big day itself. For the last few years it was a case of 20% off full price items when you spend over 75. Plus there was a clearance sale on older items with up to 70% off. And they’re getting warmed up with some early deals that you can shop right now

VERY

If last year's Black Friday at Very is anything to go by, shoppers can expect up to 60% off sitewide. Don’t forget that included not just fashion but tech, beauty and homeware too. The early womenswear Black Friday deals have already dropped, so you can start shopping now.

And yes, there are several pieces from the Michelle Keegan range included, hurry! This ruched top is perfect for lounging at home but also dressy enough to wear out (when the day comes!)

Michelle Keegan ruched front top, was £11 now £9, Very

SELFRIDGES

Although Selfridges doesn’t technically take part in Black Friday, its Christmas Comes Early sale covers the same time period, with 20% off across kids, mens and womenswear, jewellery, beauty and homewear using the code: SELFCCE at checkout. And many designer brands are included, including Stella McCartney, Chloe, Micheal Kors and Vivienne Westwood. These cute earrings make a perfect Christmas present.

Vivienne Westwood earrings, were £95 now £76, Selfridges

MISSGUIDED

Every day is Black Friday at Missguided - the early Black Friday sale has already started with up to 60% off sitewide with an extra 20% off lockdown styles.

KURT GEIGER

Kurt Geiger has 25% per cent off absolutely everything right now in their Black Friday sale – including their brand new luxe sparkly face masks (let’s face it, we won’t be ditching them anytime soon, will we?) And aside from that you can get 50% off in their special daily deals – keep checking back as it’s changed every 24 hours.

Carvela Jewelled face mask, was £20 now £15, Kurt Geiger

SHOP NOW

MISS SELFRIDGE

Last year Miss Selfridge offered 50% off for Black Friday. At the moment the warm-up is underway with an almost as good 40% off everything. Get browsing!

PRETTYLITTLETHING

Forget Black Friday, this year PrettyLittleThing is doing Pink Friday and we are totally here for it. There’s up to 60% off everything and an extra 10% off at checkout with the code PINK10. They have an amazing selection of Christmas jumpers, so now’s the time to buy!

Elf Christmas jumper, was £28 now £23, PrettyLittleThing

MISSOMA

The jewellery brand confirmed its Black Friday sale will give shoppers 25% off everything sitewide for a whole week. It kicks off on 23 November so mark your diary and don’t miss out.

BODEN

Kate Middleton-approved brand Boden has been a good destination for Black Friday for the past few years with 30% off almost everything full price. Here’s hoping for the same this year!

THE OUTNET

Designer clothes at discounted prices can never be a bad thing, and The Outnet is one of the best places to shop for fancy threads on Black Friday. Last year there was an extra 15 percent off all clearance items, netting shoppers incredible savings of up to 85%. If you can’t wait for 27 November you can still grab bargains of up to 70% off.

TAYLOR MORRIS

The eyewear brand beloved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kourtney Kardashian is offering 25% off site wide over Black Friday weekend. If you want to steal Holly’s style then go ahead and add these ‘George Arthur’ frames to basket ready for the big day.

George Arthur frames in honey/green, £140, black Friday price £105, Taylor Morris

